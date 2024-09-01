Russian Missile Attack Kills One Civilian, Injures Four More In Sumy Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One person was killed and four others were injured in a Russian missile attack on one of the communities in the Sumy region on Saturday evening, August 31.
That's according to the facebook page of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
“The explosion damaged grain trucks that were intended for use in the harvesting and transportation of crops. The missile strike killed one person and injured four others,” the statement said.
The injured are being provided with all necessary medical assistance, the RMA added.
As reported, on the evening of August 31, two girls were injured as a result of Russian strikes on the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv. Damage to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure was recorded.
