Al-Rajehi Secures 1St Medal For Kuwait At Paris Paralympics
Date
8/31/2024 7:13:52 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
By Mohammad Al-Otaibi
PARIS, Aug 31 (KUNA) -- Faisal Al-Rajehi expressed joy for winning the bronze medal of the men's 5000m race - T54, the first medal for Kuwait at the ongoing Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.
The championship saw fierce competition whether in the preliminary stage yesterday or the final one today, he told KUNA on Saturday.
Al-Rajehi dedicated the achievement to His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti people.
He promised to do his utmost in the future and make more achievements to raise Kuwait flag high at podium events. (pickup previous)
rg
