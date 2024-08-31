6Th Annual Independent Shorts Awards Announces Star-Studded Event At Regal LA Live

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This year 71 films including 37 premieres, Q&A with Dan Hertzog, Jamal McLemore, and Arthur Roberts, and red carpet covered by NTD TV's show Right on LA!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Independent Shorts Awards, a celebration of the finest in short filmmaking, is thrilled to announce its 6th annual event, set to take place on September 14th, 2024, at the prestigious Regal LA Live in Los Angeles. This year's event promises to be the most exciting yet, showcasing 71 films including 37 premieres, and featuring a lineup of distinguished guests and filmmakers.Event Highlights:.Film Screenings: The festival will feature 11 screening blocks across 3 auditoriums, offering a diverse range of genres and styles from around the globe..Premieres: Experience the thrill of 37 world, North American, and Californian premieres, giving audiences the first look at groundbreaking new works..Q&A Session: Filmmakers will participate in insightful Q&A session, providing behind-the-scenes stories and industry insights..Keynote Speakers: This year's event is honored to host Dan Hertzog, known for his directorial prowess, and Arthur Roberts , acclaimed for his long acting career with over 140 credits. Additionally, Jamal McLemore , who has made waves with his work on "Hunger Games" and "Godzilla," will share his experiences and insights..Red Carpet Photo Call: Attendees will walk the red carpet, capturing the glamour of the film industry..Cocktail Party: Following the screenings, guests are invited to a cocktail party where they can mingle with filmmakers, actors, and industry insiders..Awards Show: The evening culminates in an awards ceremony celebrating the best in short film categories, with trophies handed out for achievements in directing, acting, cinematography, and more.Lineup:Media Coverage: The event will be covered by the award-winning entertainment show Right on LA! hosted by Ruby Lovell at NTD TV Los Angeles, ensuring that the spirit and achievements of the Independent Shorts Awards reach a broad and appreciative audience.About the Independent Shorts Awards: The Independent Shorts Awards is dedicated to recognizing and promoting short films that push creative boundaries. By providing a platform for both emerging and established filmmakers, the awards aim to foster a community where innovation in storytelling is celebrated.Media and Press: Press are invited to attend the red carpet photo call and awards show. For media credentials or interview requests, please contact ....Ticket Information: Passes and tickets are available for purchase. For more information, visit .Join us for an unforgettable day of cinema, celebration, and networking at the 6th Annual Independent Shorts Awards.

