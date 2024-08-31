Sidebar Podcast On The Legal Talk Network Welcomes Dean Erwin Chemerinsky

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dean Erwin Chemerinsky

SideBar

Legal Talk Network

Monterey College of Law

The Colleges of Law

SideBar podcast welcomes Berkeley Law Dean Erwin Chemerinsky, author of No Democracy Lasts Forever: How the Threatens the United States.

- Berkeley Law Dean Erwin ChemerinskySANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SideBar podcast on The Legal Talk Network welcomes Berkeley Law Dean Erwin Chemerinsky, constitutional law expert, and author of the recently published book, No Democracy Lasts Forever: How the Constitution Threatens the United States. In 2024, National Jurist magazine named Dean Chemerinsky as the most influential person in legal education in the United States. His SideBar episode will go live on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, on The Legal Talk Network.“We have invited Dean Chemerinsky to SideBar to discuss a number of important issues,” said cohost Mitch Winick.“He brings such a depth of experience, knowledge, and thoughtfulness on current issues such as free speech, campus protests, U.S. elections, and diversity in higher education. We look forward to discussing these issues with him on SideBar.”Dean Chemerinsky is a prolific writer and speaker on the topics of constitutional law and the US judicial system, having published 20 books, more than 200 law review articles, and serving as a contributing writer for the Los Angeles Times, the Sacramento Bee, the ABA Journal, and the Daily Journal. In addition to the recently published No Democracy Lasts Forever, his additional major recent book titles include Worse than Nothing: The Dangerous Fallacy of Originalism (2022) and Presumed Guilty: How the Supreme Court Empowered the Police and Subverted Civil Rights (2021).In welcoming Dean Chemerinsky to SideBar, cohost Jackie Gardina pointed out that,“It is amazing that in addition to his scholarship, Dean Chemerinsky continues to teach regularly at Berkeley Law School, is a frequent presenter for bar associations and lawyer organizations across the country, and practices law, arguing appellate cases, including before the United States Supreme Court!”To listen to Dean Erwin Chemerinsky's SideBar episode with law deans Jackie Gardina and Mitch Winick, hear previous episodes, read our blog, learn about future guests, and to contact the co-hosts with ideas, comments, or questions, go to .

Mitchel Winick

MONTEREY COLLEGE OF LAW

+1 831-241-8999

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.