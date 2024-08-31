USVI Governor Calls For Mininum Wage Increase Amid Inflation Pressures

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) US VIRGIN ISLANDS, St Thomas – As inflation continues to place increasing strain on Virgin Islands families, Governor Albert Bryan Jr . is calling on the U.S. Virgin Islands Legislature to consider new legislation aimed at raising the minimum wage in the territory. With the current minimum wage set at $10.50 per hour, Governor Bryan believes that now, more than ever, it is essential to incrementally increase it to a level that more accurately reflects the rising cost of living in the Virgin Islands.

“Our people are struggling to keep up with the cost of living,” said Governor Bryan.“They work hard every day to support their families, to put food on the table, and to provide for their children's futures. But at $10.50 an hour, too many of our residents are falling behind. In these challenging economic times, we must ensure that our minimum wage is fair and sustainable.”

Governor Bryan's call for a minimum wage increase comes as inflation continues to impact the cost of essentials like food and housing. In a recent interview with The Virgin Islands Consortium , the Governor discussed the growing financial pressures facing Virgin Islanders and the steps his administration has taken to mitigate these effects.

“Raising the minimum wage isn't just about numbers on a paycheck,” Governor Bryan emphasized.“It's about dignity, fairness, and giving our people the opportunity to thrive, not just survive. It's about ensuring that no one who works full time in the Virgin Islands is forced to live in poverty.”

In addition to advocating for a wage increase, Governor Bryan highlighted the administration's significant efforts to alleviate the economic burden on residents. One of the administration's most impactful measures has been the allocation of millions in subsidies to the Virgin Islands Water & Power Authority (WAPA) to maintain energy costs at 43 cents per kilowatt hour. This intervention, along with $100 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to subsidize energy production, has resulted in a $2,000 savings for each Virgin Islands household with an active WAPA meter.

Moreover, the Bryan-Roach administration has prioritized the long-term success and stability of Virgin Islands families through several key initiatives. The administration has ensured that all Virgin Islands residents have access to free Pre-K through 12 education, free college tuition at the University of the Virgin Islands, and free technical training. These efforts are designed to equip our residents with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in an increasingly competitive world.

Additionally, Governor Bryan has made affordable homeownership a cornerstone of his administration's efforts to build stronger Virgin Islands families. Through the VI Slice Moderate-Income Homeownership Program, qualified Virgin Islands families can receive up to $200,000 in grant funding toward the purchase of their first home. This program is a vital part of the administration's broader mission to create pathways for Virgin Islanders to build generational wealth and secure a prosperous future for their families.

Governor Bryan pointed to his administration's unwavering commitment to resolving long-standing financial obligations, even in the face of limited resources.

“We've fought hard to restore $41 million to Virgin Islands government employees who endured an eight percent pay cut in 2011. We've returned over $348 million in income tax refunds and more than $43 million in retroactive wages owed since 1990. These are real, tangible benefits that have helped ease the burden on our people,” he said.

The governor's message is clear: the Virgin Islands cannot afford to wait. As inflationary pressures rise, so too must the minimum wage. Governor Bryan is urging the legislature to act quickly to ensure that the minimum wage in the territory reflects the true cost of living and provides residents with the economic stability they need.

“Every day that we delay, more families struggle to make ends meet,” Governor Bryan stated.“It's time for our leaders to step up and ensure that every Virgin Islander has the opportunity to build a better future.”

Governor Bryan remains committed to working with the Legislature to bring this much-needed relief to the hardworking people of the Virgin Islands.“Together, we can make this happen,” he concluded.“Let's give our people the fair shot they deserve.”

The post USVI governor calls for mininum wage increase amid inflation pressures appeared first on Caribbean News Global .