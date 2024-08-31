Head Of Observation Mission Stresses Importance Of Parliamentary Elections
Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir
Panahov met with Alexander Terentyev, head of the observation
mission of the Federation Council of the Russian federal Assembly,
who was visiting our country to monitor the extraordinary
parliamentary elections, Azernews reports, citing
Azertag.
At the meeting, M. Panahov pointed out that 598 international
and more than 112 thousand local observers joined the election
observation, web cameras were installed in 1000 polling stations
covering the entire geography of the country to directly and
continuously observe the voting day processes without requiring any
registration. .
According to the chairman of the CEC, 6 million 421 thousand 960
citizens will be able to vote in the parliamentary elections. He
said that 990 candidates are competing in this year's elections,
and all opportunities have been created for their free pre-election
campaign in accordance with the requirements of the legislation.
305 people whose candidacy was registered are representatives of 25
political parties.
Noting that 6,478 polling stations were created in the country,
M. Panahov said that 6,343 of them are permanent and 135 are
temporary.
Stating that the elections to the Milli Majlis will be held for
the first time in all sovereign territories of Azerbaijan and that
comprehensive conditions have been created for the election
participants, the Chairman of the CEC said that 54 polling stations
have been established for more than 42 thousand voters who have the
right to vote in the territories freed from occupation to exercise
their constitutional rights.
The head of the observation mission, Aleksandr Terentyev,
expressed his gratitude for the sincere meeting at the CEC, noted
that he was happy to participate in the observation of the early
elections to the Milli Majlis, and emphasized that he will actively
monitor the processes. Stating that this election is a very
important process for Azerbaijan, the guest noted that for the
first time extraordinary parliamentary elections will be held in
all sovereign territories of the country. A. Terentyev pointed out
that he noticed that people are in a high mood regarding the
election process.
Within the framework of the meeting, there was also an exchange
of views and discussions on various issues related to the
elections.
