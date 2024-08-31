Head Of Observation Mission Stresses Importance Of Parliamentary Elections

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov met with Alexander Terentyev, head of the observation mission of the Federation Council of the Russian Assembly, who was visiting our country to monitor the extraordinary parliamentary elections, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

At the meeting, M. Panahov pointed out that 598 international and more than 112 thousand local observers joined the election observation, web cameras were installed in 1000 polling stations covering the entire geography of the country to directly and continuously observe the voting day processes without requiring any registration. .

According to the chairman of the CEC, 6 million 421 thousand 960 citizens will be able to vote in the parliamentary elections. He said that 990 candidates are competing in this year's elections, and all opportunities have been created for their free pre-election campaign in accordance with the requirements of the legislation. 305 people whose candidacy was registered are representatives of 25 political parties.

Noting that 6,478 polling stations were created in the country, M. Panahov said that 6,343 of them are permanent and 135 are temporary.

Stating that the elections to the Milli Majlis will be held for the first time in all sovereign territories of Azerbaijan and that comprehensive conditions have been created for the election participants, the Chairman of the CEC said that 54 polling stations have been established for more than 42 thousand voters who have the right to vote in the territories freed from occupation to exercise their constitutional rights.

The head of the observation mission, Aleksandr Terentyev, expressed his gratitude for the sincere meeting at the CEC, noted that he was happy to participate in the observation of the early elections to the Milli Majlis, and emphasized that he will actively monitor the processes. Stating that this election is a very important process for Azerbaijan, the guest noted that for the first time extraordinary parliamentary elections will be held in all sovereign territories of the country. A. Terentyev pointed out that he noticed that people are in a high mood regarding the election process.

Within the framework of the meeting, there was also an exchange of views and discussions on various issues related to the elections.