Press Conference Held In Connection With Extraordinary Parliamentary Elections

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir
Panahov held a press conference on the extraordinary parliamentary
elections.
Azernews reports that at the press conference, which was quickly
covered by representatives of local and foreign media subjects,
final statistical indicators were presented and information was
given about the final preparations for the elections to the Milli
Majlis.
Speaking at the event, Mazahir Panahov said that the CEC, as the
body responsible for the preparation and holding of the elections,
tried to organize the extraordinary parliamentary elections from
the first day in accordance with the requirements of the Election
Code and other legislative acts. "All the steps we took were
carried out transparently, media representatives also observed the
processes. Observation missions of international organizations,
including the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human
Rights (ODIHR), have been in Azerbaijan since early August. OSCE
ODIHR has been widely active in the regions. Also, their
representatives participated in the meetings of the CEC," the CEC
chairman added.
He pointed out that there are 125 seats of deputies in the Milli
Majlis and therefore the same number of constituencies in the
country and noted: "Our total number of voters in the country is 6
million 421 thousand 960 people. The number of voters on the
permanent voter list is 6 million 308 thousand 851, and the number
of temporary voters is 113 thousand 109. 47.57 percent of permanent
voters are men and 52.43 percent are women. Most voters are in the
age group of 30-39. They make up 23.64 percent of voters. The
number of voters who turned 18 on the election day is 374, and the
number of voters who participated in the elections to the Milli
Majlis for the first time is 51 thousand 141.
He said that all conditions have been created for our voters to
realize their constitutional rights. The elections to the Milli
Majlis will be held in 6478 polling stations. 6343 of them are
permanent and 135 are temporary. Temporary precincts were created 5
days before voting. All polling stations operate transparently,
observers have the opportunity to observe the processes freely.
However, in terms of observation, temporary stations have their own
internal laws, which should be expected. In permanent polling
stations, all rules for observers will be applied according to the
Election Code.
Azerbaijan is one of the rare countries where new buildings have
been built for approximately 80 of the 125 district election
commissions. In general, the buildings of DSKs are of high quality
and meet modern requirements. Today, all district election
commissions in the country have created maximum conditions for
conducting election activities.
Emphasizing that 10 of the 125 constituencies created in
connection with the elections are IDP constituencies, the CEC
chairman said that 397 thousand 862 IDPs will be able to vote in
574 polling stations.
At the same time, M. Panahov said that the oldest female voter,
Azizova Tamam Ali, born in 1890, is 134 years old. He is registered
in the 38th precinct of the 78th Lankaran village electoral
district. The oldest male voter in Azerbaijan is 109 years old.
Hilal Isa oglu Ibrahimov, born in 1915, is on the voter list in the
fourth electoral district of Sabunchu No. 29. The Chairman of the
CEC said that 990 candidates will fight for the deputy mandate in
the parliamentary elections. He pointed out that 305 of the
candidates for deputy were nominated by 25 political parties.
Different layers of society show activity in terms of participation
in the elections. Each district has more than 7 candidates. This
allows us to say that there is a wide choice.
M. Panahov noted that a total of 112,749 local observers were
accredited to participate in the parliamentary elections as
observers. About 65,000 of them are observers of 24 political
parties. At the same time, 598 people from 51 international
organizations and 69 countries were accredited to observe the
elections.
"We always cooperate with the Office of Democratic Institutions
and Human Rights of the OSCE. In the end, they make a report
together with the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly," said the Commission
Chairman, noting that 227 people from the OSCE Bureau of Democratic
Institutions and Human Rights and 61 observers from the OSCE
Parliamentary Assembly were registered.
According to him, three organizations have been registered with
the Central Election Commission to conduct an "exit poll" in
connection with the parliamentary elections - the League for the
Protection of Citizens' Labor Rights, the "Progress" Public
Association for Social Research, and the "Center for Sociological
Research". Two of them have established their activities together
with foreign partners. These organizations have a wide range of
opportunities. Organizations will carry out their activities in
more than 2500 locations.
MENAFN31082024000195011045ID1108622680
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.