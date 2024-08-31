Press Conference Held In Connection With Extraordinary Parliamentary Elections

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov held a press on the extraordinary parliamentary elections.

Azernews reports that at the press conference, which was quickly covered by representatives of local and foreign subjects, final statistical indicators were presented and information was given about the final preparations for the to the Milli Majlis.

Speaking at the event, Mazahir Panahov said that the CEC, as the body responsible for the preparation and holding of the elections, tried to organize the extraordinary parliamentary elections from the first day in accordance with the requirements of the Election Code and other legislative acts. "All the steps we took were carried out transparently, media representatives also observed the processes. Observation missions of international organizations, including the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), have been in Azerbaijan since early August. OSCE ODIHR has been widely active in the regions. Also, their representatives participated in the meetings of the CEC," the CEC chairman added.

He pointed out that there are 125 seats of deputies in the Milli Majlis and therefore the same number of constituencies in the country and noted: "Our total number of voters in the country is 6 million 421 thousand 960 people. The number of voters on the permanent voter list is 6 million 308 thousand 851, and the number of temporary voters is 113 thousand 109. 47.57 percent of permanent voters are men and 52.43 percent are women. Most voters are in the age group of 30-39. They make up 23.64 percent of voters. The number of voters who turned 18 on the election day is 374, and the number of voters who participated in the elections to the Milli Majlis for the first time is 51 thousand 141.

He said that all conditions have been created for our voters to realize their constitutional rights. The elections to the Milli Majlis will be held in 6478 polling stations. 6343 of them are permanent and 135 are temporary. Temporary precincts were created 5 days before voting. All polling stations operate transparently, observers have the opportunity to observe the processes freely. However, in terms of observation, temporary stations have their own internal laws, which should be expected. In permanent polling stations, all rules for observers will be applied according to the Election Code.

Azerbaijan is one of the rare countries where new buildings have been built for approximately 80 of the 125 district election commissions. In general, the buildings of DSKs are of high quality and meet modern requirements. Today, all district election commissions in the country have created maximum conditions for conducting election activities.

Emphasizing that 10 of the 125 constituencies created in connection with the elections are IDP constituencies, the CEC chairman said that 397 thousand 862 IDPs will be able to vote in 574 polling stations.

At the same time, M. Panahov said that the oldest female voter, Azizova Tamam Ali, born in 1890, is 134 years old. He is registered in the 38th precinct of the 78th Lankaran village electoral district. The oldest male voter in Azerbaijan is 109 years old. Hilal Isa oglu Ibrahimov, born in 1915, is on the voter list in the fourth electoral district of Sabunchu No. 29. The Chairman of the CEC said that 990 candidates will fight for the deputy mandate in the parliamentary elections. He pointed out that 305 of the candidates for deputy were nominated by 25 political parties. Different layers of society show activity in terms of participation in the elections. Each district has more than 7 candidates. This allows us to say that there is a wide choice.

M. Panahov noted that a total of 112,749 local observers were accredited to participate in the parliamentary elections as observers. About 65,000 of them are observers of 24 political parties. At the same time, 598 people from 51 international organizations and 69 countries were accredited to observe the elections.

"We always cooperate with the Office of Democratic Institutions and Human Rights of the OSCE. In the end, they make a report together with the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly," said the Commission Chairman, noting that 227 people from the OSCE Bureau of Democratic Institutions and Human Rights and 61 observers from the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly were registered.

According to him, three organizations have been registered with the Central Election Commission to conduct an "exit poll" in connection with the parliamentary elections - the League for the Protection of Citizens' Labor Rights, the "Progress" Public Association for Social Research, and the "Center for Sociological Research". Two of them have established their activities together with foreign partners. These organizations have a wide range of opportunities. Organizations will carry out their activities in more than 2500 locations.