Russian Strike Kills Two Civilians, Leaves Dozen Injured Including Two Children In Cherkaska Lozova

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two people have died in Cherkaska Lozova, Kharkiv region, as a result of a Russian attack on a residential building.

That's according to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, who reported the news on Telegram, following up with the updates, Ukrinform saw.

The casualty toll of the Russian shelling of Cherkaska Lozova in Kharkiv region, in which two people died, has increased to 10. Among them are two children.

A woman's body was pulled from under the rubble of the destroyed house while the other victim died in the ambulance, according to the official.

As reported earlier, an apartment block in the village of Sherkaska Lozova, Kharkiv region, caught fire after being hit by Russian invaders.