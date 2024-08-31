About 200 Civilians Remain In Sudzha As Russians Destroy City With Glide Bombs Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) About 200 civilians remain in Sudzha, Kursk region as the Russians are destroying the city with glide bombs.

Commander of the AFU Ground Forces, Lieutenant-General Oleksandr Pavliuk reported this on Telegram , as seen by Ukrinform

"They are destroying their own city. Although Sudzha is in the deep rear, the Russians are wiping it off: they are dropping glide bombs (KABs), shelling it with artillery and kamikaze drones," General Pavliuk said.

According to him, on Friday, August 30, a Russian glide bomb targeted a local kindergarten, and the enemy's aircraft struck private households in Sudzha.

"Among 5,000 locals, there are about 200 civilians left in the city, who, under international humanitarian law, are being provided with help by the Ukrainian military. The majority of those who remained in city are senior citizens. They all say: "The authorities didn't warn us about anything: they abandoned us here, and everywhere else," Pavliuk noted.

The other day, representatives of the newly established Ukrainian military commandant's office fixed water supply system in Sudzha, so that the locals could have access to drinking water. Previously, the Ukrainian military supplied the civilians with water from water tankers and trucks with multi-cubic containers.

According to Pavliuk, the Ukrainian military also provide medical assistance to the civilians in Sudzha: at checkpoints, in casevacs, and wherever there are wounded and sick people.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, the offensive operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in Russia's Kursk region began on August 6, 2024. On August 15, the military commandant's office was established on the territories of Kursk region under Ukrainian control, and Major General Eduard Moskaliov was appointed its Chief.

President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that the operation in Russia's Kursk region is absolutely fair, thus we are sending the war to the place from where Russia brought it to the Ukrainian soil.