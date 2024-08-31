Putin Not To Go To Ufa, Fearing Drop In Rating In Bashkortostan Expert

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, did not go, as announced, to the celebration of the 450th anniversary of the capital of Bashkortostan, Ufa (August 30-31), fearing his rating would drop in the troubled republic with an unpopular local leader.

Such an opinion was expressed to an Ukrinform correspondent by head of the Committee of the Bashkir National Movement in Exile, Ruslan Gabbasov.

"Bashkortostan is a republic with protest potential, which is led by unpopular leader Radii Khabirov. During the five years of his rule, there were two major outbreaks of protests – over Kushtau Mountain (2020) and in the city of Baimak (early 2024). That's why Putin was reluctant to go here fearing a drop in his rating," Gabbasov thinks.

He explains that dissatisfaction of the local population with the authorities is high. But for now it remains within the framework "the king is good, the boyars are bad." Putin's arrival at the festive events on August 30-31, and the public support he would provide to Khabirov, would reduce the rating of Putin himself especially amid growing dissatisfaction with the war and its burdens.

"Khabirov suits Putin in his current capacity as an unpopular leader who, with his clumsy politics, contributed to outbreaks of protests but then harshly suppressed them himself. And in general, he follows all the instructions of Moscow," said Gabbasov.

He also explained that the Bashkir national movement generally has a negative attitude to the celebration of the 450th anniversary of Ufa as they are sure it is not correct to think that the city starts its history in 1574. "It was a fortress founded by the conquerors, Moscow governor. Such a celebration postulates imperial dependence on Moscow. After all, there had been settlements in this place before. Therefore, it is strange to start the city's history from the arrival of the Russians," said leader of the Bashkir national movement.

Ruslan Gabbasov is a Bashkir public figure, one of the leaders of the Bashkir national movement. Since the end of 2021, he has been living in exile. In 2022, he was recognized as a "foreign agent" in the Russian Federation. One of the leaders of the Forum of Free Peoples of Postrosia, one of the creators of the League of Free Nations.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, in the fall of 2023 the Committee of the Bashkir National Movement in Exile announced the creation of the Bashkir Liberation Army based on the Armed Forces of Ukraine.