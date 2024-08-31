Live4well Unveils New Chapter In Sport Innovation: Live4sport Sport Alliance Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 August 2024 -



Rapid Project Growth

Since its launch, Live4Well has steadily accumulated real users by integrating AI and blockchain technology, uniting the sports with community engagement. Leading the health industry trends in the Web3 era, Live4Well has grown into a global community with over 250,000 members, primarily young sports enthusiasts aged 18-25. The boasts a daily active user rate of 8%.





Live4Well Global Sports Alliance

Genesis NFT Launch Triumph

On May 23, 2024, Live4Well successfully launched its first "Genesis NFT" series, which sold out completely within the first 7 hours, achieving a 1.5x over-subscription. This success occurred despite Ethereum's recent surge, driven by the ERG approvals that drove up the minting cost. This achievement demonstrates global recognition of the project's vision. Within two weeks of the NFT sell-out, Live4Well announced partnerships with several major global gym chains, including Anytime, 24/7, and FIT24. These partnerships offer NFT holders free memberships at over 200 gyms worldwide. With a secondary market listing rate below 2% and average prices rising by 50%, the project's community loyalty and investor confidence are evident.



Innovative Expansion

The Live4Well team has always excelled at innovative business strategy. They are backed by investors whose investment achieved double-digit growth during the pandemic. The team deeply understands that Web3 demands continuous exploration and optimization, requiring regular content updates to keep participants engaged in the project's development. Now, venturing beyond fitness and expanding into global sports, Live4Well is launching the Live4Sport initiative, aiming to create a worldwide "Sport Alliance ."



This new phase of development will weave together several different sports. Plans are currently underway to launch new series NFTs, such as Live4Tennis , Live4Lacrosse , and Live4Golf , within this year. These NFTs will provide exceptional value and maintain scarcity with single-issue releases.



NFT benefits will include access to sports courses, coaching resources, competitive events, a specialized app, and personalized training goals. With world-class sports resources and advanced products, Live4Well aims to immerse users in over 20 sports, and to foster sustainable healthy lifestyles through positive feedback and community support.



Future Vision

Recognizing health as a universal consensus, Live4Well has successfully launched NFT series even during market downturns. Committed to expanding the Sport Alliance, Live4Well will continue to attract global sports enthusiasts, reintroducing blockchain through health and sports, and gradually integrating the vast sports and health economy into the crypto world.



Live4Well is pioneering a future where sweat earns rewards in a Wellness Marketplace, creating a decentralized data infrastructure that enhances the sports industry through the synergy of AI, blockchain, and sport innovation.









Live4Well is building a reward-oriented infrastructure that leverages real-life fitness data globally to advance sports and health, fostering a communal economy where all stakeholders are incentivized to collaborate, enhancing and sharing in our collective success.

