Dr. Mohita Shrivastava Selected As Top Neuroscientist Of The Year By IAOTP

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Mohita Shrivastava, Founder and CEO "Cognitome LLC" was recently selected as Top Neuroscientist of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements./award-galaWith more than a decade of experience in the industry, Dr. Shrivastava has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, Dr. Mohita Shrivastava is the Founder & CEO of "Cognitome LLC."Dr. Mohita Shrivastava, a trained and experienced neuroscientist, believes brain and mind health can be significantly enhanced through a holistic approach coupled with evidence-based neuroscience-based exercises. She developed The Cognitome Program, a structured, neuroscientific, and holistic initiative that effectively addresses psychological, neurological, and age-related cognitive decline and cognitive impairment. By combining principles of neuroscience and neuropsychology, the program helps individuals tap into the brain's resources, by exploiting the concept of neuroplasticity and enabling personal and professional growth at any age or stage of life. The program is designed to improve cognitive abilities, cognitive skills, cognitive control and higher executive functioning and overall quality of life.Before embarking on her career path, Dr. Mohita Shrivastava earned a Ph.D. in Neurosciences from the Neurosciences Centre at AIIMS, New Delhi, India, and completed part of her Ph.D. research training at Kansas University Medical Center, Kansas, USA. She also holds two master's degrees: one in Biomedical Sciences from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Centre for Biomedical Research, University of Delhi, and another in Applied Clinical Psychology from Annamalai University. In addition, she obtained an Advanced Postgraduate Diploma in Applied Neuropsychology from the University of Bristol, United Kingdom.Dr. Shrivastava has further honed her expertise through various specialized trainings. She completed a refresher skill enhancement program on "fMRI in Neuroscience Research" organized by the MGH Athinoula A. Martinos Center for Biomedical Imaging in collaboration with Harvard University, MIT, Massachusetts, Boston, USA. She also undertook didactic training in EEG/QEEG with STS Inc., USA, and is obtaining QEEG certification from the International Quantitative EEG Board, USA.Moreover, she completed Phase 2 practicum training and met the mentorship requirements for EEG/QEEG with Successful Practitioner and InMindOut in San Antonio, Texas, USA. Dr. Shrivastava also completed her didactic training and Phase 2 practicum in Neurofeedback at the same institutions in San Antonio, Texas, USA.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Shrivastava has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala AT Nashville's magnificent Gaylord Opryland Hotel this December for her selection as op Neuroscientist of the Year 2024. Additionally, she has been nominated for the Forttuna Global Excellence Award, 2024. The Cognitome Program, Cognitome LLC has been conferred with Outstanding Organisation Award in Las Vegas, USA 2024 by Health 2.0 Conference. Dr. Shrivastava has been jeweled with Outstanding Leadership Award in 2023 and Visionaries Award in 2024 in Dubai, UAE. She has also been nominated for Global Mental Health Advocacy Leadership Award by IHW Council @10th IHW Summit tobe held in September 2024.Dr. Mohita Shrivastava is an active member of several esteemed international neuroscience societies dedicated to research and development in neuroscience and neuropsychology. She holds an International Affiliate membership with the American Psychological Association (APA) and is also a divisional member in Experimental Psychology and Cognitive Science and the Society for Behavioral Neuroscience and Comparative Psychology. Additionally, Dr. Shrivastava is a member of the Cognitive Neuroscience Society (CNS), USA, and a Professional Member of the International Neuropsychology Society, USA. Previously She has been holding the membership of Society for Neuroscience (SfN) also.Furthermore, for over 15 years, she has been involved in Neuroscience and Neuropsychology teaching, research, therapeutics, projects, and outreach. She has published peer-reviewed articles in international journals and has written columns on mental health in leading newspapers and magazines such as Khaleej Times (UAE's National Daily),WKND Magazine and Passion Vista Global Magazine. These articles are accessible via website of the respective print media, and all BLOG 'COGNIZINE ( ) and research and review articles via Pubmed/Google Scholar. Her articles on mental health especially on gaslighting, narcisisism, toxic positive, anxiety and stress at workplace, brain fog and cognitive health, have received worldwide appreciations by its readers and the editors of the newspapers and magazines.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Dr. Mohita Shrivastava for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Dr. Shrivastava is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Mohita Shrivastava attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field. She truly believes that "An active brain is the cornerstone of a vibrant existence & cognitive wellness is the foundation of resilience. So, challenge your brain, keep it engaged and inspired as a healthy brain navigates life's challenges with ease."For more information or to connect with Dr. Shrivastava, please visit:LinkedIn:Email:...; ...About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped them build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.For more information on IAOTP, please visit:

