Received 5319 Cyber Fraud Complaints, 217 Firs Registered: Coimbatore Police

Chennai, Aug 31 (IANS) Coimbatore City Crime on Saturday said that they have received 5,319 cyber fraud complaints and registered at least 217 FIRs regarding these cases.

“Fraudsters looted Rs 73 crores from January to August this year. We have received 5,319 complaints for fraud while we have also registered 217 FIRs,” an official of the Coimbatore City Cyber Crime Police told IANS.

He informed that phishing and scamming are on the rise in the state and asked people not to share details with anyone.

“No agency will call and ask for the bank details. People should immediately inform the police if they receive such fraudulent calls,” he said.

He also informed that the police have recovered Rs 8 crore and also froze several accounts of cyber fraudsters.

He shared that an 80-year-old woman was cheated of Rs 2.30 crores by online fraudsters posing as CBI officers from Mumbai.

“In her complaint, the octogenarian said that the fraudsters informed her through an online Whats App video call that there was a parcel that was sent in her name was seized after it was found to contain contraband substances, counterfeit passports and international SIM cards,” the City Cyber Crime Police shared with IANS.

He said that the person posing as the CBI officer informed the woman that her account needs to be verified and she passed on her bank account details.

“After she shared her bank account and other details, the scamsters immediately withdrew Rs 2.3 crores from her account,” the official said.

Cyber Crime Police said that in 2023, 6396 complaints amounting to Rs 48.23 crore losses were received while 206 FIRs were registered.

Police said that 44 scamsters were arrested while six accused were arrested under the Goondas Act.