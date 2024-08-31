'How Can It Be Anybody Else?': That Time When Samantha Ruth Prabhu Called Naga Chaitanya 'Husband Material'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Popular and Naga Chaitanya's ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu, had once opened up about Naga and her history and how he had seen her from 'nothing'. In 2019, during a fun and laid-back conversation with Lakshmi Manchu from the

Feet Up With The Stars (Telugu), Samantha revealed several insights about her relationship with her now ex-husband Naga.



In the interview, Samantha was asked about Naga. She said,

“Chay has seen me from nothing. I remember I didn't have money to make a call to my mother from the US. I took his phone and made a call home. Chay has seen me from that to this, so how can it be anybody else, right?”

In a different interview, Samantha talked about how Naga handles his successes, failures, and happiness.

“He's not extreme. He is very sorted and level-headed," said Samantha. She added,

“He has been the same person since the time I met him. He hasn't changed."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya got married in 2017 after dating for a while. The couple announced their separation in October 2021. Even though they are not together anymore, both have maintained a respectful dynamic in public and always speak highly of each other.

Earlier this month, Naga Chaitanya got engaged to his long-time girlfriend actress Sobhita Dhulipala. Naga's father, Nagarjuna made an announcement on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote,“We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8 – A beginning of infinite love.”