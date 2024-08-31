1 In 5 Vehicles On The Road Have Unrepaired Safety Recalls: Is Yours One Of Them?

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millions of drivers across the country are putting themselves and their loved ones at risk by driving with unrepaired safety recalls. A staggering 50 million vehicles in the U.S. – roughly 1 in 5 – have outstanding safety recalls, according to data from CARFAX .

These recalls are issued by automakers when a safety defect is identified that could lead to serious injury or even death. Left unaddressed, these issues can pose a significant threat on the road.

It's Easy to Check for Open Recalls:



Visit CheckToProtect.org and enter your license plate number or Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

You can also take a photo of your license plate or VIN with your smartphone and upload it to the website. The website will instantly display any open safety recalls for your vehicle.



Getting Your Recall Repaired:



If you find an open recall for your vehicle, contact your local authorized dealership to schedule a repair appointment.

Repairs are typically completed in less than an hour and are completely free of charge to the vehicle owner because automakers cover the cost. Many dealerships offer programs like loaner cars, rideshare vouchers, or even mobile repair services to minimize inconvenience.



Why Do Recalls Happen?

Safety recalls are issued when a car manufacturer discovers a problem with a vehicle that could pose a safety risk. These issues can range from faulty airbags to fire hazards and other safety risks.

Don't Wait, Check Today!

Taking a few minutes to check for open recalls could make all the difference. Don't wait – visit today and ensure your vehicle is safe for you and your loved ones.

