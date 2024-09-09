عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
2024 Summer Transfer Window Round-Up: Who Made The Best Deals?

2024 Summer Transfer Window Round-Up: Who Made The Best Deals?


9/9/2024 7:18:21 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The summer transfer period has now ended, with spending plunging across the big European leagues and even Saudi Arabia – with one notable exception...

One of the most anticipated aspects of football for fans is the summer transfer window, with teams bringing in new faces, addressing weaknesses, and refreshing their squads.
There has been a fall in spending across the major European leagues, with expenditure down 14 percent compared to previous seasons.

Appropriately, the biggest transfer didn't involve a fee at all, with Kylian Mbappé moving at the expiration of his contract with Paris Saint Germain, to fulfill a lifelong dream of playing for Real Madrid. Attacking players in high demand was a common theme, with top forwards Julián Alvarez, Michael Olise, and Romelu Lukaku all heading to new pastures.

Another striker who made the move is Ivan Toney, who went from Brentford to Al Ahli. However, this was one of comparatively few transfers made by Saudi Pro League clubs this window, with spending falling 77 percent compared to last season.

The exception to this austerity was Chelsea, who continued their recent strategy of rapid squad turnover, with no fewer than 11 new signings and several high-profile players such as Raheem Sterling and Connor Gallagher making way.

With the transfer window closed, full attention now turns to the pitch and whether the big transfers can live up to their hefty price tags.

Source: Euronews

MENAFN09092024000195011045ID1108654627


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search