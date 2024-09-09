2024 Summer Transfer Window Round-Up: Who Made The Best Deals?

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The summer transfer period has now ended, with spending plunging across the big European leagues and even Saudi Arabia – with one notable exception...

One of the most anticipated aspects of for fans is the summer transfer window, with teams bringing in new faces, addressing weaknesses, and refreshing their squads.

There has been a fall in spending across the major European leagues, with expenditure down 14 percent compared to previous seasons.

Appropriately, the biggest transfer didn't involve a fee at all, with Kylian Mbappé moving at the expiration of his contract with Paris Saint Germain, to fulfill a lifelong dream of playing for Real Madrid. Attacking players in high demand was a common theme, with top forwards Julián Alvarez, Michael Olise, and Romelu Lukaku all heading to new pastures.

Another striker who made the move is Ivan Toney, who went from Brentford to Al Ahli. However, this was one of comparatively few transfers made by Saudi Pro League clubs this window, with spending falling 77 percent compared to last season.

The exception to this austerity was Chelsea, who continued their recent strategy of rapid squad turnover, with no fewer than 11 new signings and several high-profile players such as Raheem Sterling and Connor Gallagher making way.

With the transfer window closed, full attention now turns to the pitch and whether the big transfers can live up to their hefty price tags.

Source: Euronews