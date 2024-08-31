Zakia Khudadadi: Afghanistan's First Paralympic Medalist

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Zakia Khudadadi, an Afghan competing in the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games, secured a historic bronze medal. With this victory, she became Afghanistan's first-ever athlete to win a medal at the Paralympic Games, garnering widespread acclaim both domestically and internationally.

On Friday, August 30, Zakia triumphed in the taekwondo competition, overcoming competitors from Cuba, Turkey, and Morocco. Her achievement marked the“first Paralympic medal for the Refugee Team” and also the first Paralympic medal for Afghanistan.

The Paralympic Games hailed Zakia's win as“historic,” with accolades pouring in on social media platforms. Zakia herself expressed,“I want to dedicate this medal to the entire world. I hope one day my country, the whole world, all women and girls, all refugees can be free. I hope we all strive for equality and freedom.”

Zakia's triumphant moment has been met with widespread celebration within the country, embraced by people, politicians, and especially women. Farhad Darya, a beloved Afghan singer, described her as the“voice of Afghanistan's women and girls,” while Nelofar Langar, an editorial board member of the Independent, depicted Zakia as a symbol of“unstoppable resilience.”

Lena Rouzbeh, a poet and journalist, penned,“Zakia, you've brightened our hearts in these dark days.” Khadem Hussain Karimi reflected on the current conditions for women in Afghanistan, noting that Afghanistan“cannot even be the homeland for its first medalist in history. But Zakia, you are our heart. The heart of all those who beat in hope of a spark of light on Afghanistan's dark horizon.”

Zakia's historic victory has not only been warmly received domestically but has also garnered widespread international acclaim.

Karen Decker, the Chargé d'Affaires for Afghanistan at the U.S. Embassy, described Zakia as a symbol of“courage,” stating on social media,“Afghanistan's women and girls are making history every day, displaying their courage and resilience.”

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and Filippo Grandi, the head of the organization, congratulated Zakia on her historic victory, describing her as“hope” for millions of refugees.

It's worth noting that after Rohullah Nikpai, who won Afghanistan's first Olympic medal at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, Zakia Khudadadi made history by winning Afghanistan's first Paralympic medal as part of the Refugee Paralympic Team at the 2024 Paris Paralympics in taekwondo.

