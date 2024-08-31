Armenia's NPP Disconnected From Power System Due To Lightning Strike
8/31/2024 5:17:28 AM
The Armenian Nuclear Power plant (NPP) was disconnected from the
power system due to a lightning strike.
The "Kommersant' published information about this referring to
the Ministry of Territorial Management and Infrastructure of
Armenia.
Power has now been restored and station staff are working to get
it back on.
According to the Ministry, the accident happened on Friday at
around 21:55 local time. It was noted from the institution that as
a result of a lightning strike, the station's security systems
switched it to a safe shutdown mode.
It should be noted that NPP is one of the main sources of
electricity in Armenia. Two units were commissioned in 1976 and
1980. After the Spitak earthquake in 1989, the NPP was closed. The
second power unit was commissioned again in November 1995. After
modernization in 2021, the operational period of the NPP was
extended until 2026.
