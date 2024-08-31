Abbas Karimi Wins Silver, Secures Second Paralympic Medal In Paris

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Abbas Karimi, a swimmer from Afghanistan and a member of the US Paralympic team, clinched the silver medal at the Paralympic Games in France, becoming the runner-up champion.

Mr. Karimi, on Friday, August 30, outperformed teams from Brazil and Spain in the Mixed 50m Freestyle swimming competition.

Karimi competed against competitors from Mexico, Italy, and China in the final round of the competition.

This Afghan swimmer is set to compete against his rivals in the 50m Freestyle event on September 5th and the 50m Butterfly event on September 6th at the Paris Paralympics.

He became a US citizen in 2020 and previously secured another silver medal for the national Para swimming team of the United States.

Earlier, Zakia Khudadadi, an Afghan Para taekwondo athlete in the refugee team, also made history by winning a bronze medal at the French Paralympics.

The victories of these two Afghan athletes have garnered widespread reactions among prominent figures and social media users, who consider them significant achievements.

Karen Decker, a US embassy official for Afghanistan, described Zakia Khudadadi's victory as“historic” and emphasized that Afghan women display daily courage and determination.

Abbas Karimi and Zakia Khudadadi's achievements at the Paralympics highlight their remarkable dedication and resilience, inspiring admiration and support globally. Their success not only brings pride to Afghanistan but also underscores the power of sport to transcend boundaries and inspire hope.

