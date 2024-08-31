(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Finance Minister, Fernando Haddad, announced the is expected to grow by 3% this year, surpassing earlier forecasts of 1.5%.



The Brazilian Franchise Association (ABF ) organized an event in São Paulo where this update was shared.



Haddad emphasized that Brazil's superior capabilities make settling for average global growth, which he equates to stagnation, unacceptable.



The conveyed optimism about Brazil exceeding the global growth average this year, noting that the economy tends to deliver positive surprises under pressure.







Haddad pointed out that the indicators to watch include a rising stock market, an increase in GDP, and low unemployment rates.



The Brazilian government has been progressively updating its GDP growth forecast for the year, currently estimated at 2.5%.



The IMF predicts 2.21% growth; markets forecast 2.43%. Brazil's resilience and strengths position it above global standards, highlighting its potential on the world stage.

Background

On Thursday, August 29, 2024, Bank of America (BofA) released a report forecasting a 2.7% increase in Brazil's GDP.



The analysis reveals a strengthening Brazilian economy, with growth observed continuously since June. This trend is likely to bolster economic resilience through the third quarter of 2024.



In addition, Brazil has adopted a flexible monetary policy from the year's start, now showing positive results.



Despite initial concerns about heavy rains in Rio Grande do Sul affecting the economy , conditions have improved. Reconstruction in the region now acts as an economic boost for the second half of the year.



In contrast to last year, with agriculture leading economic growth, 2024 sees consumer spending and family investments as primary drivers.



Brazil Set to Outperform Global Economic Growth with 3% Increase

