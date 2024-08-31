Liver Experts At Coimbatore's Sri Ramakrishna Hospital Shed Light On Alcohol's Adverse Effects On Liver Health And The Importance Of Timely Treatment

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India

The liver experts at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital recognize the silent emergency of alcohol induced liver problems, offering insights to this extremely preventable condition. The Hepatology Department at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital is well-equipped to diagnose the much earlier and provide timely to restore healthy liver function.





With the ongoing increase of publicly advertising alcohol, the number of people consuming alcohol is increasing day-by-day. Unfortunately, youngsters at times under peer pressure or due to other reasons are consuming alcohol without understanding its adverse effects on the body.





The liver health experts at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital offer insights to the effect of alcohol on liver health to curb the excessive consumption of alcohol and control the cases of alcoholic fatty liver diseases among both youngsters and elders.





The medical statistics report that 50% of the cases at the hepatology department report for alcoholic liver disease. People seek treatment only when they start experiencing symptoms, it is important to know that seeking an early diagnosis for alcoholic liver disease can help prevent further damage and also improve the quality of life.





Alcoholic liver disease is a common liver condition and is also the most preventable condition. It progresses through three stages,





Steatotic fatty liver disease: This condition leads to build-up fat in the liver cells enlarging the liver.

Acute hepatitis: It is the inflammation of the liver cells that leads to permanent scarring of the organ.

Cirrhosis: It is often considered as the end-stage liver disease where the liver function is entirely compromised.





When a liver enters the end-stage it causes a condition called liver cirrhosis which may always require undergoing liver transplantation as the condition cannot be reversed especially when the patient continues the intake of alcohol and refuses to follow any healthy lifestyle habits. Fortunately when people are determined to quit the habit of alcohol consumption it can positively impact the liver health by improving function and also saves the person from several hospital visits without burning a hole in their pockets.





The liver experts are encouraging people of all ages who have just started consuming alcohol to assess their liver health with simple blood tests and imaging procedures and seek doctor guidance regarding how the alcohol consumption is affecting their health. Even consuming a small amount of alcohol can lead to the build-up of fat in the liver, and the disease can proceed more rapidly than expected.





Unfortunately, alcoholic liver disease cannot be identified by an individual unless the disease has progressed and starts to show symptoms, hence it is important for moderate and heavy alcohol consumers to seek early diagnosis to prevent further progression of the disease.





There is a saying that a certain level of alcohol everyday benefits overall health. But unfortunately, there is no safe level of alcohol and even consumption of very little alcohol can only lead to developing an addiction which can become difficult while one tries to quit. Addiction is a stage where a person cannot stay away from alcohol and needs it every single day. Even though there is help to overcome alcohol addiction, it requires a lot of determination and support from the person who is willing to quit the habit for the sake of one's health. It is advised to prevent such a situation rather than going through de-addiction.





When moderate alcohol drinkers develop alcoholic fatty liver disease, this condition can be reversed and the healthy liver can be restored. Generally, when a person is in end-stage liver disease signs like jaundice and other complications can occur. In people with liver disease kidney function is also highly compromised affecting the overall well-being.





The liver experts at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital emphasize the importance of“Prevention is better than cure” as alcoholic fatty liver disease is the most preventable liver condition. By deciding to avoid the intake of alcohol one can avoid the development of alcoholic liver disease. Also, it is important to understand that alcoholic fatty liver disease can be highly treated when diagnosed early and timely treatment is received. Safeguarding liver health is in one's hand. Think wisely and act responsibly.





