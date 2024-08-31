Banque Marocaine pour le Commerce et l'Industrie – Ratings Affirmed

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Banque Marocaine pour le Commerce et l'Industrie (BMCI) at ‘BBB-’ and ‘A3’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed both BMCI’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) and Core Strength (CFS) at ‘bb’. The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR is Stable.



BMCI’s LT FCR incorporates two notches of uplift above its BSR. The uplift reflects our assessment of the high likelihood of extraordinary support, if needed, from the Bank’s strong majority shareholder, France’s BNP Paribas (BNPP). CI believes that BNPP has the financial capacity to provide support and would be willing to assist its subsidiary since BMCI is currently an important part (as BNPP’s largest African subsidiary) of BNPP’s North African and wider African operations (although the Bank is very small in the context of BNPP’s overall size and resources). However, that said, BNPP could in the future decide to reduce (or exit) its ownership (other French banks have exited Morocco over the last few years). In theory, although the French parent’s ability to provide support could be constrained by regulatory restrictions of either the ECB or France’s bank supervisory authority, we believe this is unlikely in respect to BMCI. BMCI represents less than 0.3% of BNPP’s total assets and 0.5% of equity.



BMCI’s BSR is derived from a CFS rating of ‘bb’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘bb+’. The CFS reflects the Bank’s steady and defendable franchise, long-term track record of fairly stable revenue and high net interest margin (NIM), adequate capital position including a satisfactory Tier 1 ratio, and reasonable – but not significant – credit-loss absorption capacity.



The main financial challenges are the Bank’s high level of both NPLs and Stage 2 loans, an elevated loans to customer deposits ratio, and weak returns at the net profit level suppressed by a high cost base and high cost of risk. Although BMCI has a good base of medium- and long-term funding, which provides some funding diversification, the proportion of funding from core customer deposits is fairly low, and customer deposit growth has been lacklustre. Hence, the Bank’s reliance on wholesale funding is quite high.



BMCI has a satisfactory market position in the Moroccan banking sector as the country’s seventh largest bank. However, asset growth has been lacklustre for some time, although slightly higher growth was seen last year. The Bank’s activities are very much focused on the domestic market, traditionally to the corporate sector, but BMCI has also expanded in the retail sector, and home loans are around one-quarter of total financing. It has diversified financial activity through a number of subsidiaries, including leasing and insurance, but these are quite small. Key management positions are BNPP seconded personnel and risk management is governed by parent-bank principles.



Loan and overall asset quality is weak and NPLs represent a high but lower 12.5% of gross loans at end-2023. Stage 2 classified loans are also elevated at 12% of gross loans but again declined in 2023. BMCI’s level of stage 2 loans is higher than peer banks in Morocco. BMCI is considered to be conservative in its definition of NPLs, and also prefers not to take a fiscal risk with write-offs. BMCI has traditionally had a more systematic and mechanical process of downgrading loans to NPL status than some other local competitors. However, in any case, BMCI has weak loan asset quality.



BMCI has a reasonably stable income generation, supported by a fairly low-cost funding base and associated good NIM. Revenue growth has been pedestrian for some time, but recorded an improvement in 2023, driven by higher net interest income and increased gains from securities. Operating profit also showed improvement. However, the cost of risk remains elevated as does the expense base. The Bank’s returns at the operating profit level are low, and the weakest in the Moroccan peer group. BMCI’s ROAA is also weak and the lowest amongst peers, impacted by weak cost efficiency and the high impairment charge. That said, in Q1 24, net profit nearly doubled to MAD103mn, driven by improved NII, higher fee income and further gains from securities. The cost of risk was stable.



Funding and liquidity are considered just adequate. The level of liquid assets is satisfactory, although net loans as a proportion of customer deposits is stretched (and net broad liquid assets is low). BMCI has an adequate ratio of net loans to stable funds, supported by a good base of medium- and long-term funding and capital position, and the LCR is comfortably above the regulatory minimum. Funding and liquidity should also be viewed in the context of its majority owner, the BNPP Group. Liquidity ratios were steady at Q1 24.



BMCI’s capital ratios are adequate, and the capital position provides a reasonable but not significant buffer against unforeseen events. Shareholders would be expected to participate in any capital raising activity initiated by the Bank, and BNPP would be expected to maintain satisfactory capital ratios for BMCI. Internal capital generation has been low due to a high dividend payout. The Bank is likely to continue to issue subordinated debt and could issue AT1 capital.



Rating Outlook



The Stable Outlook indicates that the ratings are likely to remain unchanged over the next 12 months. CI expects BMCI to maintain its financials at a satisfactory level this year relative to its current ratings.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



A favourable rating action is unlikely in the next 12 months. An upward revision would require a significant improvement in the Bank’s loan asset quality, including a much-reduced level of NPLs, improved coverage, and strengthened liquidity metrics, including customer deposit-linked ratios. The Bank’s profitability would also need to improve. An upgrade in CI’s internal assessment of sovereign risk for Morocco and/or OPERA, which is considered remote at present, could exert upward pressure on the ratings.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



A weakening of BMCI’s loan asset quality or liquidity could lead to a lowering of the ratings. This would also be the case if BMCI’s capital ratios weakened. A downgrade in CI’s internal assessment of sovereign risk for Morocco and/or OPERA would exert downward pressure on the FC ratings. In the event of BNPP reducing its shareholding to below a majority stake, this may cause a rating downgrade and a lowering of ESL.



Contact



Primary Analyst: Darren Stubing, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...

Secondary Analyst: Farah Khan, Senior Credit Analyst

Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst



About the Ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information source was used to prepare the credit ratings: public information. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2020-23 and Q1 2024. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in March 1996. The ratings were last updated in August 2023. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.



The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.



Unsolicited Credit Rating



With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: No

With Access to Internal Documents: No

With Access to Management: No



Conditions of Use and General Limitations



The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.



Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.



Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor.



The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.



Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2024





MENAFN31082024002960000411ID1108621586