Renowned Spanish Actress Eva Jakubovska Visits Marwah Studios To Promote Cultural Relations

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: At the invitation of the International Chamber of and Entertainment (ICMEI), renowned Polish-born Spanish Eva Jakubovska visited Marwah Studios to enhance Spanish and Polish relations with the Indian industry.



During her visit, Sandeep Marwah, founder of Marwah Studios, highlighted the active presence and efforts of the Indo Polish Film and Cultural Forum and the Indo Spanish Film and Cultural Forum. These forums, as part of ICMEI, are dedicated to developing and promoting cultural and cinematic ties between India and these significant European nations.



Eva Jakubovska expressed a keen interest in short films, and in response, Sandeep Marwah extended an invitation for her to participate in a short film project during her next visit to India. This exciting collaboration was extensively covered by Radio Noida 107.4 FM and MSTV, both associated with Marwah Studios.



In recognition of her contributions and interest, Sandeep Marwah presented Eva Jakubovska with the membership of the International Women's Film Forum at Marwah Studios. This honor underscores the commitment to empowering women in the film industry and fostering international cultural exchange.



Eva Jakubovska's visit marks a significant step towards strengthening international film and cultural relations, and Marwah Studios remains at the forefront of these global collaborative efforts.





Company :-Marwah Studios

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+911204831143