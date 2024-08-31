Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner Root For ‘Incredible’ Incarcerated Firefighters

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Aug 31 (IANS) Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her supermodel sister Kendall Jenner spent time with“incredible men who are incarcerated firefighters.”

Kim took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures where the two sisters are joined by personality Olivia Pearson posing with the firefighters.

Giving an insight into what all they did, she wrote:“Yesterday, I had the amazing opportunity to spend some time with the guys at Pine Grove youth firecamp and Growlersberg Firecamp Crew 3 and 5.”

“These incredible men are incarcerated firefighters saving our state, homes, and communities from fire. This program is the first of its kind, allowing 18-25 year old incarcerated people to get out of prisons and into a firecamp to serve the community.”

She said that through the voluntary program they can“fully expunge their felony records when they are released and now can go into firefighting careers when they get out.”

Kim went on to thank for the support shown to the men.

“Thank you so much CDCR and Cal Fire Staff for everything you do to our support these guys and thank you to everyone we met yesterday working so hard at fighting these California fires.

Forever thank you to @scottbudnick1 for caring so much!”

Earlier this month, Kim paid a visit to the Department of Justice in Washington, DC, and met pardon attorney Elizabeth Oyer to work towards the clemency of the prisoners of the state who may be now ready to get absorbed in society.

She took to her Instagram and shared pictures from her visit.

“Last week I had the opportunity to go visit the Department of Justice in Washington DC to meet with our United States pardon attorney Elizabeth Oye,” Kim wrote in the caption.

She added that they talked about some of the many men and women who have taken accountability for their crimes, worked hard to turn their lives around, and are ready to come home from our prisons and be with their families.

“Starting this week, I will be highlighting some of their important cases in my stories. I hope President Biden takes the opportunity to make clemency a significant part of his legacy before he leaves office. #ClemencyNow,” she added.