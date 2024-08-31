Kerala Gold Rate Today, Aug 31: 8 Gram Gold Rate DROPS; Check

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The price of Gold in Kerala today (Aug 31) is Rs 6,704 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 7,314 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).
1 gram- Rs 6,704 (Rs 6,705 on Aug 30)
8 gram- Rs 53,632 (Rs 53,640)
10 gram- Rs 67,040 (Rs 67,050)
100 gram- Rs 6,70,400 (Rs 6,70,500)
1 gram- Rs 7,314 (Rs 7,315 on Aug 30)
8 gram- Rs 58,512 (Rs 58,520)
10 gram- Rs 73,140 (Rs 73,150)
100 gram- Rs 7,31,400 (Rs 7,31,500)
1 gram- Rs 5,485 (Rs 5,486)
8 gram- Rs 43,880 (Rs 43,888)
10 gram- Rs 54,850 (Rs 54,860)
100 gram- Rs 5,48,500 (Rs 5,48,600)
