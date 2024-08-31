Kerala: 47-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Lodge In Kozhikode
8/31/2024 1:22:41 AM
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A 47-year-old man, identified as Pramod (Gopi), was found dead in a lodge room in Perambra in Kozhikode. According to reports, the deceased is a contractor by profession and had rented the room at the lodge on the previous day.
When he didn't return home even late at night, his relatives launched a search and found him dead in the lodge room. The Police were informed, and they arrived at the scene to investigate.
After completing the inquest procedures and post-mortem, the police handed over the body to the relatives.
Recently, the death of SK Smrithi, a 20-year-old nurse at a private hospital in Bandiyod, was confirmed as suicide by the post-mortem report. Smrithi's family had alleged foul play in her death.
Smrithi, a native of Thenmala in Kollam, was found hanging in her hostel room on Tuesday. She was a nursing trainee at a private hospital in Bandiyod. The hospital authorities had questioned her about a wrong medication administered to a patient, which had put her under pressure.
Smrithi's father, Komalarajan, and sister, Shruthi, had alleged that her death was not a suicide.
They believe there is more to her death than meets the eye.
Meanwhile, the medical director stated that Smrithi had mistakenly given the wrong medication to a patient who had come to the hospital the previous day. Instead of administering antibiotics, she gave an injection meant for fever.
