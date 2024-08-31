Enhancing Transparency In Climate Action: Azerbaijan's Role In Supporting Btrs

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
In the ongoing battle against climate change, transparency and
cooperation have emerged as critical priorities. Among the various
mechanisms designed to promote transparency, the Biennial
Transparency Report (BTR) holds a pivotal role. As the designated
host of COP29, Azerbaijan is leading significant efforts to assist
in the preparation and submission of Biennial Transparency Reports
(BTRs) from developing countries.
The BTRs are integral to the Enhanced Transparency Framework
established by the 2015 Paris Agreement. This framework mandates
that countries submit these reports every two years, with the next
deadline set for December 31, 2024. The COP29 Presidency is
actively collaborating with nations to facilitate the timely and
effective completion of these reports, underscoring its commitment
to advancing global climate transparency.
COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev has issued a formal appeal to
the parties of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change,
urging them to submit their Biennial Transparency Reports (BTRs)
prior to the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29),
scheduled to take place in Baku this November.
In his letter, President Babayev emphasized that while
recognizing the varying starting conditions of each country, the
timely submission of BTRs would serve as a significant
demonstration of the global commitment to transparency.
"Prompt introduction of BTRs will underscore our collective
dedication to transparency," stated President Babayev. He
highlighted that the COP29 presidency is actively engaged in
fostering ongoing political dialogue and enhancing cooperation to
ensure that all parties meet their transparency obligations both
during and beyond the conference.
Additionally, a high-level dialogue is scheduled for September
3, 2024, to advance transparency efforts. During this event, the
COP29 presidency will formally launch its flagship initiative, the
Baku Global Platform on Climate Transparency.
President Babayev reaffirmed that the vision of the COP29
presidency is guided by two interrelated pillars: elevating
ambitions and driving action. "Climate finance remains our foremost
priority," he concluded.
What are key aspects of the Biennial Transparency Report
(BTR)?
The Biennial Transparency Report (BTR) is a crucial element of
the Enhanced Transparency Framework (ETF) established under the
Paris Agreement, which is an international treaty aimed at
addressing climate change.
The BTR is designed to provide a detailed account of a country's
efforts to combat climate change, including its greenhouse gas
(GHG) emissions, mitigation actions, and support provided or
received (such as financial, technological, or capacity-building
support). It aims to enhance transparency and accountability in
climate action.
As the name suggests, the BTR is submitted every two years. This
periodic reporting helps track progress over time and ensures that
countries are adhering to their climate commitments under the Paris
Agreement.
National Inventory: Detailed data on the country's GHG emissions
and removals.
Mitigation Measures: Information on policies and measures
implemented to reduce emissions and their effects.
Adaptation Actions: Description of efforts to adapt to the
impacts of climate change.
Support Provided and Received: Information on financial,
technological, and capacity-building support related to climate
action.
Progress and Challenges: Assessment of progress towards climate
goals and any challenges faced.
The BTR must adhere to specific guidelines and standards set by
the Paris Agreement's transparency framework. This includes the use
of common reporting formats and methodologies to ensure consistency
and comparability across countries.
The reports are subject to a technical expert review to verify
their accuracy and completeness. This review helps ensure that the
information is credible and reliable.
The ETF, established under the Paris Agreement, is designed to
provide a robust system for monitoring, reporting, and verifying
the implementation of climate actions. The BTR is a key component
of this framework, ensuring that countries transparently report on
their climate actions and progress, thus supporting the overall
goal of global climate accountability.
By submitting Biennial Transparency Reports, countries
contribute to a global system of transparency and accountability,
helping to track collective progress in mitigating climate change
and achieving the goals set by the Paris Agreement.
In conclusion, the Biennial Transparency Report (BTR) stands out
as a fundamental tool within the Enhanced Transparency Framework of
the Paris Agreement, playing a vital role in ensuring countries
transparently report their climate actions and progress. As COP29
approaches, Azerbaijan, as the host, is at the forefront of these
efforts, actively assisting developing countries in preparing and
submitting their BTRs.
