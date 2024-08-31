Ashwini Patil Honored With 2024 Women In Business Award By Dallas Business Journal

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dallas Business Journal recognized Ashwini Patil with the prestigious 2024 Women in Business Award at Thompson Hotel in Dallas. This distinguished honor celebrates Ashwini's remarkable leadership and innovative contributions in the sector.



The annual Women in Business Awards are presented to exceptional women who demonstrate exemplary leadership and achievement across a diverse range of industries, including legal, marketing, healthcare, nonprofits, technology, banking, real estate, and education. Ashwini Patil's selection underscores her significant impact and leadership in the realm of government technologies, where she has been instrumental in driving strategic growth and technological advancements.



2024 class of honorees were celebrated with a special luncheon on August 29, 2024, at the Thompson Hotel in Dallas, TX. The event brought together industry leaders, colleagues, and supporters to acknowledge and honor these trailblazing women.



“My heartfelt thanks to the Dallas Business Journal for this recognition”, said Ashwini Patil. It is inspiring to see our industry and community come together to celebrate the pivotal contributions of women in business. I feel very proud to say that I lead a dedicated team committed to deliver cutting-edge technology solutions to federal government clients.



Additionally, Ashwini Patil's achievements has been prominently featured in a special publication of the Dallas Business Journal, set to be released on August 30, 2024. This edition will highlight her professional journey and contributions in both the print and online formats, providing a platform to recognize her role in shaping the future of the technology sector.



Ashwini Patil's recognition as a 2024 Women in Business Award recipient not only reflects her personal dedication and excellence but also the commitment of PROLIM Government Technologies to fostering leadership and innovation.



About PROLIM Government Technologies

PROLIM Government Technologies is a leading provider of innovative solutions and consulting services for government and public sector clients. With a focus on technology-driven transformation, PROLIM delivers cutting-edge solutions that enhance operational efficiency and drive progress.



About PROLIM

PROLIM is a leading PLM, Cloud, Mendix, and Digital Transformation solutions provider to Global Fortune 1000 companies. With 14 global offices in the US, India, & Australia, PROLIM has won 40+ awards & proudly serves over 1600+ customers to innovate & improve their profitability & efficiency. PROLIM was founded in 2005 & is headquartered in Farmington Hills, USA. With its global footprint & expertise in the latest technologies, PROLIM can partner to speed up your Digital Transformation journey.

