Biomednewsbreaks - Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) Expands Team In Continued Focus To Make Meaningful Impact On Lives Of AD, PD Patients

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Annovis Bio (NYSE: ANVS) , a pioneering late-stage clinical drug company focusing on transformative therapies for neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's (“AD”) and Parkinson's Disease (“PD”), recently welcomed four seasoned professionals to its executive team.“Annovis Bio is excited about the new additions and confident that these highly experienced professionals will significantly contribute to the company's mission of developing transformative therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. The combined expertise of Mark White, Alexander Morin, Hilda Maibach, and Blake Jensen will enhance strategic initiatives, strengthen communications, refine statistical approaches, and ensure the highest standards of quality. The company looks forward to their invaluable contributions as it continues to advance its clinical programs and strives to make a meaningful impact on the lives of patients with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.”

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio is dedicated to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as AD and PD. The company's innovative approach targets multiple neurotoxic proteins, aiming to restore brain function and improve the quality of life for patients.

