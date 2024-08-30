Sierra Leone Launches Plan For Sustainable Development

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) FREETOWN, Sierra Leone, (ITC News) – Sierra Leone marked a significant step towards sustainable development with the launch of the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2025-2030. The International Trade Centre (ITC) made notable contributions to the framework. At the launch, ITC also highlighted how small businesses have benefitted from its projects in the country funded by the European Union, South Korea and the Netherlands.

On 26 July 2024, the Freetown International Center buzzed with activity as Sierra Leone celebrated the launch. This event, aligned with Sierra Leone's Medium Term National Development Plan (2024-2030), marked a significant step towards fostering sustainable development and economic growth in the country.

The framework set strategic priorities for the partnership between the United Nations and the Government of Sierra Leone. It was developed through a multi agency effort led by the UN Resident Coordinator's Office in Sierra Leone, with significant contributions from ITC as a member of the United Nations Country Team. The launch ceremony drew high-profile dignitaries, including chief minister David Moinina Sengeh, cabinet ministers, diplomats, and representatives from government departments and non-government organizations.

The event was interspersed with cultural performances and drama skits, vividly depicting the framework's objectives.

A symbolic signing ceremony featured key figures such as the minister of planning and economic development, Kenyeh Barlay, and UN resident coordinator, Seraphine Wakana, alongside representatives from nine UN agencies.

Alongside the launch, an exhibition showcased recent UN activities. ITC National Coordinator, Shiaka Kawa, presented work done by the West Africa Competitiveness Programme – WACOMP (which is still ongoing), SheTrades West Africa Programme (ended in December 2023), and the Netherlands Trust Fund IV cocoa value chain project (ended in June 2021). A standout was Lion Food Snacks & Beverage, a local cassava producer supported by ITC, whose booth showcased garri (processed cassava) and high-quality cassava flour, attracting numerous visitors.

With targeted ITC support through the WACOMP programme, the company has refined its business plan and upgraded its packaging, branding, and marketing. Additionally, it facilitated the company's participation in international trade shows and business meetings such as in Nigeria and Senegal. These efforts resulted in sales in new markets in the region and the United States of America, valued at $30,000.

The successful launch of the UNSDCF 2025-2030 signifies a major milestone for Sierra Leone, highlighting a robust commitment to sustainable development. This framework sets the stage for a prosperous future, driving the nation closer to its development goals while improving the lives of its citizens.

WACOMP Sierra Leone project:

The West African Competitiveness Programme (WACOMP) in Sierra Leone aims to enhance the competitiveness of the cocoa, palm oil and cassava sectors to boost the country's connection to regional and global value chains, create more jobs and strengthen its resilience against economic chocs. It is funded by the European Union and implemented in partnership with UNIDO.

