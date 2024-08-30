Amigo LNG, Mexico Signs LNG Supply Deal With OQ Trading, Oman

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SINGAPORE, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AMIGO

LNG SA de CV (Amigo LNG) of Mexico, a subsidiary of Alliance Pte Ltd, Singapore, announced today that it entered into a binding Heads of Agreement (HOA) with OQ Trading (OQT), the trading arm of the national company of the Sultanate of Oman, to LNG from its liquefaction facility in Guaymas, Sonora, Mexico. This key milestone paves the way for the long term supply of LNG targeting the rapidly growing Asian market.

Muthu Chezhian, CEO of LNG Alliance Pte Ltd said, "Securing the offtake agreement with a leading NOC partner like OQT strengthens our position as a reliable and responsible global energy provider. We are advancing rapidly in delivering the strategically located Amigo LNG project, expanding our portfolio of lower-carbon energy solutions to drive the energy transition, and we remain committed to supporting our customers and partners every step of the way."

Wail Al Jamali, CEO of OQT, added: "We are pleased to enter into this HOA with a trusted project developer in Amigo LNG.

The offtake represents a significant step in the growth of our LNG portfolio, allowing us to deliver LNG to our customers within the Asia Pacific region.

Amigo LNG is a large-scale 7.8 MTPA liquefaction and export facility on Mexico's west coast, developed in close partnership with the State of Sonora and the Port of Guaymas in Sonora, Mexico.

About LNG Alliance

LNG Alliance, established in 2013, is a project development, operations, and asset platform focused on LNG export and import terminal infrastructure. LNG Alliance leverages partnerships with key energy sector players, technology developers, and investment partners to structure and deliver reliable, affordable, and secure energy solutions to core operational markets in Mexico, Southeast Asia, South Asia, and Europe.

About OQT

Incorporated in Dubai in 2006, OQT has successfully established a global presence as one of the world's major participants in the commodities trading industry – trading more than 40 million tonnes of energy products each year. OQT is wholly owned by the Government of Oman, held through the OQ Group and the Oman Investment Authority. OQT has a global network of trading offices, ideally located in all the major energy trading regions, and operates out of the following locations: Muscat, Dubai, Houston, London, Rotterdam, Shanghai and Singapore.

