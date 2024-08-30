Demand For Luxury Private Bunkers Is Growing In USA
Date
8/30/2024 7:17:51 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Their cost varies from $20 thousand to $1 million,
Azernews reports.
U.S. citizens are increasingly purchasing private bunkers in
case of major armed conflicts, new pandemics or a nuclear
disaster.
"Business is booming. We build bunkers everywhere, their cost
varies from $20 thousand to $1 million. Most of our bunkers cost
about half a million dollars, because our clients include wealthy
people," he said, noting that almost half of Americans fear civil
war.
Hubbard added that he sells at least one bunker a day. "The
situation inside is reminiscent of home. That's why I work with
premium class clients. They understand that they would not want to
suffer from being in a metal box, they want some kind of elite bomb
shelter," he explained.
MENAFN30082024000195011045ID1108621011
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.