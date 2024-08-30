Unlimit Partners With Alchemy Pay To Streamline Fiat-To-Crypto Purchases Worldwide

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The collaboration will enhance global access to fiat-crypto transactions, leveraging Unlimit's extensive payment methods portfolio

LONDON, UK, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global fintech company Unlimit today announced the expansion of its long-standing partnership with Alchemy Pay, the leading fiat-crypto payment gateway, aimed at enhancing its growth in key target markets, like the EU, SEA and LatAm, with the support of Unlimit's extensive payment method portfolio.

Alchemy Pay facilitates fiat-to-crypto purchases across 173 countries, with strong coverage in Europe, Latin America, and Southeast Asia. The company is dedicated to providing accessible, user-friendly payment solutions that promote the global adoption of cryptocurrency by seamlessly connecting fiat and crypto economies.









Through this partnership, Alchemy Pay will streamline settlements and offer a wide range of global and local payment methods, to consumers worldwide, guaranteeing a high level of security and service for individuals. It will also allow Alchemy Pay to expand its presence in key markets, reduce customer churn, and enhance customer loyalty by providing preferred payment options.

“We are excited to support Alchemy Pay on their mission to connect the world of traditional payment methods with the world of crypto. At Unlimit, we believe in 'borderless payments' and have dedicated over 15 years to making this a reality for our customers globally. This partnership brings us closer to an 'omnipayment' future, bridging the gap between Web2 and Web3”, said Irene Skrynova, the Chief Customer Officer at Unlimit.

“Our partnership with Unlimit will provide massive benefit to end users, by allowing Alchemy Pay to offer wider global coverage, lower costs, and improve transaction success rates. Their global payment experience and expertise will bolster our rapidly expanding suite of services which continue to be mainstream-friendly while ensuring security and stability in all areas. This is a great step forward.” said Alchemy Pay's Ecosystem Lead, Robert McCracken.

About Unlimit

Founded in 2009, Unlimit is a global fintech company that offers a large portfolio of financial services, including payment processing, banking as a service (BaaS), and an onramp fiat solution for crypto, DeFi, and GameFi. The company's mission is to deliver solutions that eliminate financial borders, enabling businesses to operate both locally and internationally with ease across Europe, the UK, LATAM, APAC, India and Africa. Unlimit has 700 employees across 16 offices and five continents, including London, Singapore, São Paulo, Hong Kong, and Mexico. For further information, please visit: .

About Alchemy Pay

Founded in Singapore in 2017, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that seamlessly connects crypto with traditional fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and end users. With its offerings including On & Off Ramp, Crypto Card, Web3 Digital Bank, Crypto Payments and NFT Checkout, Alchemy Pay supports payments in 173 countries.

The Ramp is a one-stop solution to buy and sell crypto and fiat, easily integrated by platforms and dApps according to requirements. The Crypto Card solution empowers businesses and token issuers to provide users with branded virtual and physical cards for instant global spending. Additionally, our Web3 Digital Bank supports Web3 enterprises by providing multi-fiat accounts and instant fiat-crypto conversion capabilities. The crypto payment solution enables merchants to accept crypto payments globally, while allowing users to conveniently spend their crypto assets for everyday purchases. ACH is the Alchemy Pay network token on the Ethereum blockchain.

Ailona Tsik Head of marketing

Nadezhda Ivanova

