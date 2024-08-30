US Denounces Russia's Assault On Ukraine's Civilian Infrastructure

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 30 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III underscored the United States' enduring commitment to supporting Ukraine as he met with Ukrainian Defense Rustem Umerov at the Pentagon on Friday.

Austin condemned Russia's assault on Ukraine's critical civilian infrastructure earlier this week and said the US will continue to lead allies and partners in delivering key capabilities to help Ukraine defend itself.

"Let me be clear, it is never acceptable to target civilians, and Ukraine's resilience will help it prevail over Putin's aggression and atrocities," a Pentagon statement quoted him as saying.

Secretary Austin added that Ukrainian forces have continued to remain steadfast.

"They continue to fend off [the] Kremlin's assault and to inflict major losses on Russian invaders," he said.

"So, make no mistake, the United States will not waiver in our support for a free and sovereign Ukraine."

The two leaders met today ahead of next week's meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, according to the statement.

Nearly 50 allies and partners committed to the defense of Ukraine will gather there for the 24th iteration of the US-led coalition.

Austin said the partners will push to meet Ukraine's urgent battlefield needs, including air-defense capabilities to fend off Russian drone and missile attacks, at the meeting.

The efforts add to the United States' continued push to ensure Ukraine has the capabilities needed to defend its territory and deter Russian aggression in the long-term.

Last week, the Defense Department announced its latest package of security assistance for Ukraine, valued at up to USD 125 million.

The package included key weapons and ammunition to meet Ukraine's most urgent needs, including air-defense capabilities.

The announcement marked the 64th provision of US equipment from (the Department of Defense) DOD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021.

Umerov said today's meeting would feature detailed discussions about the current situation on the battlefield and Ukraine's "vision, objectives and plans."

The Ukrainian leader thanked Austin for his continued leadership rallying the international coalition behind the defense of Ukraine.

"The leadership of the United States has set a powerful example to encourage other partners to stand by Ukraine at this critical time," Umerov added. (end)

