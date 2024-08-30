HBCU RESEARCH AI Summit To Convene At Baltimore Hyatt Hotel, September 9-11, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BALTIMORE, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

HBCU Research Corporation of America is excited to announce the upcoming HBCU RESEARCH AI - TECH Summit, set to take place from September 9th through 11th, 2024, at the Baltimore Hyatt Hotel, 300 Light Street, Baltimore, Maryland. This highly anticipated event will serve as an HBCU AI and TECH Think Tank, assembling a distinguished group of leaders from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), major corporations, and the for an essential dialogue on the future of artificial intelligence (AI).

Under the theme "HBCU Innovation for the AI Revolution," the summit will explore the transformative power of AI and its potential to redefine the way we live, work, and interact. With the world on the brink of unparalleled technological advancements, this summit aims to underscore the critical role that HBCUs play in driving inclusive innovation and equipping the next generation of AI leaders.

"Artificial Intelligence presents one of the most profound technological advancements of our time," said Vice President Kamala Harris. "It has the potential to revolutionize nearly every aspect of our daily lives. As we embrace this technology, we must also ensure that its benefits are shared by all, and that we address the challenges it presents with a sense of responsibility and equity."

The summit will feature an impressive lineup of speakers, including:



Over 40 leading HBCU Research faculty and leadership officials will speak and collaborate with other HBCUs, federal government and corporations about AI innovation and inclusion.



Department of Defense (DoD): Senior officials from the DoD will discuss the strategic

importance of AI in national security and defense.



Economic Development Administration (EDA): EDA representatives will explore the role of AI in economic growth and development, particularly in underserved communities.

IBM: Industry leaders from IBM will share insights on cutting-edge AI technologies and the importance of diversity in tech innovation.

These speakers, along with other prominent voices from top HBCUs, corporate giants, and government agencies, will engage in a series of panels, workshops, and collaborative sessions to address the strategic partnerships needed to shape the future of AI.

Sandra Long, Publisher of HBCU Research Magazine and convener of the

HBCU Research AI Summit, emphasized the importance of this gathering: "Bringing together these communities is about more than just collaboration; it's about laying a strong foundation for AI innovation that is inclusive and far-reaching. As the former Deputy Secretary of Commerce for Maryland, Long says that historically, African Americans have often found themselves playing catch-up in the wake of major technological shifts. We are committed to being at the forefront of this next revolution. This summit is a critical step toward ensuring that our voices, our expertise, and our innovations are leading the way in AI."

Participants will have the opportunity to forge partnerships, share knowledge, and develop strategies that leverage the collective strengths of HBCUs and their partners. These collaborations will be instrumental in shaping a future where AI serves all communities equitably.

The student component of the Summit entitled "Future-Ready: HBCU's Crafting the AI Leaders of Tomorrow" will bring students from HBCUs together to meet with corporate and federal recruiters.

The HBCU Research AI Summit is open to industry professionals, academic scholars, students, and government officials. Registration is now open at

For more information, please contact Enoila Akinkumni at (410) 801-6440 or [email protected]

About HBCU Research Corporation of America:

HBCU Research Corporation of America is committed to advancing the research, development, and deployment of cutting-edge technologies in partnership with Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Through conferences, publications, and collaborative initiatives, we aim to foster innovation and create opportunities for underrepresented communities in the tech industry.

About HBCU Research Magazine:

HBCU Research Magazine is the premier publication dedicated to showcasing the groundbreaking research and innovation emerging from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The magazine highlights the achievements of HBCU scholars, promotes the institutions' contributions to critical fields such as technology, science, and social impact, and fosters connections between academia, industry, and government. Through in-depth articles, expert commentary, and exclusive interviews, HBCU Research Magazine serves as a vital resource for those interested in the cutting-edge work being done at HBCUs across the nation.

Contact:

Enoila Akinkumni

Administrator

(410) 801-6440

[email protected]

SOURCE HBCU Research Corporation of America