NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends- The global bariatric surgical devices market

size is estimated to grow by USD 588.8 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

5.11%

during the forecast period.

Surge in medical for bariatric surgery

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

growing use of robotic-assisted bariatric surgery. However,

high cost of bariatric surgery

poses a challenge. Key market players include B.Braun SE, Boston Scientific Corp., Conmed Corp., Cousin Biotech, GERATI Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Gimmi Gmbh, Grena Ltd., Hayden, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Mediflex Surgical Products, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., ReShape Lifesciences Inc., Spatz FGIA Inc., Standard Bariatics, STERIS plc, The Cooper Companies Inc., W. L. Gore and Associates Inc., and Western Trading Company.







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global bariatric surgical devices market 2024-2028

- Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data - Segment Covered Device (Minimally invasive and Non-invasive), Type (Sleeve gastrectomy, Gastric bypass, Revision bariatric surgery, Non-invasive bariatric surgery, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled B SE, Boston Scientific Corp., Conmed Corp., Cousin Biotech, GERATI Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Gimmi Gmbh, Grena Ltd., Hayden, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Mediflex Surgical Products, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., ReShape Lifesciences Inc., Spatz FGIA Inc., Standard Bariatics, STERIS plc, The Cooper Companies Inc., W. L. Gore and Associates Inc., and Western Trading Company

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The bariatric surgical devices market refers to the industry that produces and supplies equipment used in weight loss surgery. These devices include gastric bands, sleeve gastrectomy systems, and gastric bypass systems. Market growth is driven by rising obesity rates and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures. Key players in this market include Ethicon, Covidien, and Intuitive Surgical. Companies invest in research and development to offer innovative solutions and improve patient outcomes.



The Bariatric Surgical Devices market is witnessing significant growth due to the rising prevalence of chronic disorders like obesity and Type 2 diabetes. Gastrointestinal disorders and related comorbidities are driving the demand for advanced healthcare products. Robotic-assisted bariatric surgery is a trending approach, utilizing robotic systems, high-definition cameras, and surgical instruments. Skilled surgeons operate from a console, enabling precise procedures with minimal invasiveness. Devices such as intragastric balloons, adjustable gastric bands, and laparoscopic surgical instruments are essential. Hospitals, specialty centers, and ambulatory surgical centers use these devices to perform bariatric surgery, offering weight loss solutions for patients. However, challenges like wound complications, hospital stays, and pain persist. The market includes medical and pharmaceutical devices, with laparoscopic, minimally invasive approaches gaining popularity over traditional methods. Despite these advancements, internal hernias and revision surgery remain concerns.



Market

Challenges



The Bariatric Surgical Devices market refers to the production and sale of equipment used in weight loss surgery. Key players in this industry include Ethicon, Covidien, and Intuitive Surgical. These companies manufacture and distribute gastric bands, sleeve gastrectomy devices, and other obesity treatment tools. Market growth is driven by increasing obesity rates and rising demand for minimally invasive procedures. The market is expected to expand at a steady pace due to these factors. The Bariatric Surgical Devices market faces significant challenges due to the rising prevalence of obesity and related comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. Bariatric surgery, a medical approach to weight loss, utilizes various equipment and devices including laparoscopic and minimally invasive tools. However, complications like wound complications, hospital stays, pain, internal hernias, gastroesophageal reflux disease, dumping syndrome, ulcers, malnutrition, inflammatory bowel disease, and incisions remain concerns. Sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass, mini-gastric bypass, adjustable gastric banding, and reversible implants are common bariatric procedures. Metabolic surgery devices, including machine learning and artificial intelligence, offer advanced solutions. However, complications like gastrointestinal diseases, neoplasms, kidney-related ailments, and diabetes mellitus remain challenges. Recovery and complication rates, mortality rates, and minimally invasive techniques like advanced endoscopic procedures and robotic procedures are key focus areas. Public health initiatives, exercise, and diet are essential adjuncts to bariatric surgery.

Segment Overview



This bariatric surgical devices market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Minimally invasive 1.2 Non-invasive



2.1 Sleeve gastrectomy

2.2 Gastric bypass

2.3 Revision bariatric surgery

2.4 Non-invasive bariatric surgery 2.5 Others



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1

Minimally invasive-

The bariatric surgical devices market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of obesity and related health issues. Key players in this market include Ethicon, Covidien, and Johnson & Johnson. These companies offer a range of devices such as gastric bands, sleeve gastrectomy systems, and gastric bypass systems. The market's growth is driven by advancements in technology, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, and increasing government initiatives to combat obesity.

Research Analysis

Obesity is a global public health problem with approximately 650 million adults being obese in 2016. Comorbidities associated with obesity, such as hypertension, diabetes, and gastrointestinal diseases, increase the need for effective weight loss solutions. Bariatric surgery, a medical approach to weight loss, involves using equipment and devices to alter the digestive system. These devices include reversible implants like intragastric balloons and adjustable gastric bands, as well as advanced endoscopic techniques, robotic procedures, and pharmaceutical devices. Laparoscopic surgery and revision surgery are common bariatric procedures, often performed in hospitals, specialty centers, and ambulatory surgical centers. The minimally invasive approach reduces wound complications and promotes faster recovery. Artificial Intelligence is increasingly being integrated into bariatric surgical devices for improved accuracy and patient outcomes. Weight loss through bariatric surgery, combined with exercise and diet, can significantly reduce the risk of obesity-related comorbidities.

Market Research Overview

Obesity is a global public health problem that often leads to various comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and gastrointestinal disorders. Bariatric surgery, a medical approach for weight loss, has gained popularity due to its effectiveness in managing obesity and related conditions. Equipment and devices used in bariatric surgery include laparoscopic instruments, minimally invasive systems, and advanced endoscopic techniques. However, these procedures come with risks such as wound complications, hospital stays, pain, internal hernias, gastroesophageal reflux disease, dumping syndrome, ulcers, malnutrition, inflammatory bowel disease, and incisions. Complication rates and mortality rates vary depending on the type of procedure, such as sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass, mini-gastric bypass, adjustable gastric banding, and reversible implants. Robotic procedures and artificial intelligence are emerging trends in bariatric surgery, offering advantages like high-definition visualization and precise instrumentation. Metabolic surgery devices, including machine learning algorithms, are also being used to improve patient outcomes. The healthcare industry offers various treatment options, including hospitals, specialty centers, and ambulatory surgical centers, staffed with skilled surgeons and advanced robotic systems. Patients are encouraged to combine bariatric surgery with exercise and diet to optimize their weight loss journey. Chronic disorders like neoplasms, kidney-related ailments, and diabetes mellitus can also be managed through bariatric surgery. Intragastric balloons and laparoscopic surgery are common revision options for patients who have undergone previous bariatric procedures. Adjustable gastric bands are another popular choice for patients seeking a reversible implant. The bariatric surgical devices market is continually evolving to meet the needs of patients and healthcare providers.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Device



Minimally Invasive

Non-invasive

Type



Sleeve Gastrectomy



Gastric Bypass



Revision Bariatric Surgery



Non-invasive Bariatric Surgery

Others

Geography



North America



Europe



Asia Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

