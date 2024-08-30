(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends- The global train communication gateways systems market size is estimated to grow by USD 321.5 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

22.39%

during the forecast period. Rising demand for passenger connectivity

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

rising demand for intelligent system (ITS). However,

high cost associated with rail infrastructure

poses a challenge. Key market players include ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., ALSTOM SA, AMiT spol. S r.o., Cisco Systems Inc., CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCARRILES S.A., duagon AG, EKE Electronics Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Ingeteam Corp. S.A., Knorr Bremse AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Moxa Inc., Nokia Corp., Quester Tangent, Secheron SA, Siemens AG, SYS TEC electronic AG, and WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global train communication gateways systems market 2024-2028 Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Train Communication Gateways Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period - Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.39% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 321.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 20.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, Germany, India, Canada, and UK Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., ALSTOM SA, AMiT spol. S r.o., Cisco Systems Inc., CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCARRILES S.A., duagon AG, EKE Electronics Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Ingeteam Corp. S.A., Knorr Bremse AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Moxa Inc., Nokia Corp., Quester Tangent, Secheron SA, Siemens AG, SYS TEC electronic AG, and WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Market Driver

The Train Communication Gateways Systems market is growing due to the increasing demand for advanced train technologies. These systems facilitate seamless communication between trains and infrastructure, ensuring safety and efficiency. They enable real-time data exchange, improving operational performance and passenger comfort. Major players in this market include Thales, Siemens, and Bombardier. Collaborations and partnerships are common strategies to expand market share. The market is expected to continue growing, driven by technological advancements and regulatory requirements.



In the transportation sector, Train Communication Gateways (TCGs) are becoming essential for intelligent transport systems. TCGs facilitate end-to-end connection between various subsystems like propulsion systems, brakes, signaling systems, passenger information systems, and more. The market trends include the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) for data filtering solutions, enhancing user experience. Rail requirements, such as interoperability, mobility, and rail infrastructure, are driving the need for TCGs. Communication mediums like distributed computing and 5G networks are being adopted for better connectivity. However, rail transit faces threats from cyberattacks, necessitating robust security infrastructure. TCGs are crucial for rail transit's competitive advantage, addressing interoperability issues, and regulatory standards. Product types include Software-Defined Wireless Communication (SWC), Train Buses, and Vehicle Buses. The IT sector and CXOs are investing in TCGs to mitigate supply chain disruptions caused by lockdowns and incompatibilities. Rugged phone companies are partnering with railways for public-private partnerships to strengthen the train communication network. Overall, TCGs are a game-changer for the transportation sector, enabling intelligent transportation systems and addressing the challenges of the 21st century.



Explore a 360° Analysis of the Market: Unveil the Impact of AI. For complete insights- Request Sample!

Market

Challenges



The Train Communication Gateways Systems Market refers to the industry that provides systems for managing and transmitting data between trains and railway infrastructure. These systems enhance safety, efficiency, and performance. They include Interoperable Communication Systems (ITS) and European Train Control System (ETCS). Market growth is driven by increasing railway electrification and digitalization initiatives worldwide. Key players include Thales Group, Siemens AG, and Bombardier Transportation. In the Railway sector, train communication systems are a key component for ensuring efficient and safe train operations. Train control and management systems, along with surveillance systems, are being upgraded with cutting-edge train technologies to meet industry standards. Technical improvements include intelligent, interoperable systems that enable seamless data interchange and automation. Real-time monitoring, data analytics, and communication gateways are essential for optimizing train efficiency and enhancing passenger safety. Communication technologies, including IoT, play a crucial role in these systems. Data security and cybersecurity are top priorities, with encryption technology and secure communication protocols ensuring confidentiality. As an Active Innovator in this field, our product strategy aligns with economic, social, and political factors, including regulations. Our subject-related expert advice helps businesses navigate the complexities of railway communication, ensuring a secure and efficient future for the industry.

For more insights on driver and challenges

-

Request a

sample report!

Segment Overview



This train communication gateways systems market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Rapid transit railways 1.2 Conventional railways



2.1 Wire train bus (WTB) gateway 2.2 Multifunction vehicle bus (MVB) gateway



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1

Rapid transit railways-

The Train Communication Gateways Systems market refers to the supply of advanced technology systems that enable seamless communication between trains and railway infrastructure. These systems ensure safety, efficiency, and reliability in train operations. They facilitate real-time data exchange between trains and control centers, enabling improved train scheduling, automatic train protection, and enhanced passenger information services. The market is driven by increasing railway electrification and digitalization initiatives, growing railway infrastructure investments, and the need for safer and more efficient train operations. Major players in this market include Thales Group, Siemens AG, and Bombardier Transportation.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Train Communication Gateways Systems Market encompasses various subsystems, including propulsion systems, brakes, signaling systems, passenger information systems, and artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) solutions. These systems enable intelligent transport systems, mobility, and interoperability in the railway industry. Distributed computing, data filtering solutions, user experience, and rail requirements are essential considerations for customers. Threat landscapes, rail infrastructure, communication mediums, product type, and intelligent transportation systems are key aspects of this market. Supply chain disruptions, public-private partnerships, rail transit, train communication networks, Internet of Things (IoT), 5G networks, and cyberattacks are current challenges. Rugged phone companies provide solutions for harsh rail environments. The railway industry continues to evolve, integrating rail transit, interoperability, and rail infrastructure to enhance mobility and passenger experience.

Market Research Overview

Train Communication Gateways Systems: Enhancing Railways with Intelligent Interoperable Systems Train Communication Gateways Systems are integral to the railway sector, facilitating end-to-end connection between various subsystems and external systems. These systems encompass Propulsion systems, Brakes, Signaling systems, Passenger Information systems, and more. Advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are being integrated to optimize Distributed computing, data filtering solutions, and user experience. Rail requirements, interoperability, and rail infrastructure form the backbone of these systems. Communication mediums, Product type SWC, Train buses, and Vehicle buses, are essential components. The transportation sector, IT sector, and CXOs grapple with interoperability issues, regulatory standards, and incompatibilities, seeking competitive advantage through these advanced systems. Threat landscapes, including cyberattacks, rail transit disruptions, and supply chain challenges, necessitate robust Security infrastructure and technological expenses. Cutting-edge train technologies, such as Intelligent Transport Systems, 5G networks, and IoT, are revolutionizing the railway industry, offering real-time monitoring, data analytics, and automation. Train architectures, onboard and external subsystems, train control management systems, and surveillance systems, all contribute to enhancing operational performance, safety, passenger experience, and railway sector efficiency. Industry standards and technical improvements continue to shape the future of train communication gateways systems.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Application



Rapid Transit Railways

Conventional Railways

Type



Wire Train Bus (WTB) Gateway

Multifunction Vehicle Bus (MVB) Gateway

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio