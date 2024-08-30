Opentech Alliance Expands Engrain Partnership To Bring Interactive Maps To Self Storage

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Demo SightMap® at SSA Fall - Proven to Increase Rental Conversions and Streamline Operations

- Robert A. Chiti, Founder and CEO at OpenTech Alliance

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OpenTech Alliance, the PropTech leader in self storage, is excited to announce the expansion of its partnership with Engrain , the market leader in interactive mapping and data visualization software for the built environment. As a channel partner for Engrain , OpenTech will now include Engrain's SightMap® as a part of its offerings, making interactive mapping solutions more accessible to the self storage industry.

This collaboration is poised to help operators visualize, lease and manage their spaces more effectively. By integrating Engrain's dynamic SightMap technology, facility operators can enhance tenant experiences across multiple platforms, including websites, mobile rental apps, call centers, kiosk technology and more - to secure higher rental conversions and rates. The maps have also been utilized to visualize data across facilities to refine operations management.

With the integration of Engrain's interactive maps, tenants will benefit from a more intuitive and efficient rental experience. These maps allow tenants to easily visualize unit locations and select units that best meet their needs. Maps can also help phone-based sales agents picture property layouts and help tenants navigate properties from their mobile device. Whether renting online, via mobile app, or at an on-site kiosk, the seamless user experience ensures quicker decision-making and a more streamlined acquisition process.

“We're committed to providing solutions that help operators rent and manage units more efficiently,” said Robert A. Chiti, CEO at OpenTech Alliance.“Engrain is a powerhouse provider of wayfinding maps across multi-family properties, with several applications in self storage as well. This partnership helps us extend this proven technology, and advance its integration to complimentary industry solutions, to further success for self storage operators.”

Engrain and OpenTech plan to deepen their collaboration by integrating Engrain's interactive maps with additional OpenTech solutions and working to expand partnerships with major Property Management Software (PMS) platforms within the industry to support a more cohesive and integrated management experience for operators. Today, SightMap can be implemented on any device or platform where web pages are supported.

Operators interested in learning more about Engrain's SightMap technology or demoing the maps in OpenTech software can visit the OpenTech Alliance booth, #219, at the Self Storage Association (SSA) 2024 Fall Conference and Trade Show Sept 4th and 5th in Las Vegas, NV, or contact the company today .

Kimberly Robinson

OpenTech Alliance

+1 602-324-8698

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Other

Interactive Maps Enhance Self Storage Kiosks

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.