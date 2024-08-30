Old Trapper's Teriyaki Flavor Emerges As The Snacking Flavor Trend Of 2024 With Strong Double-Digit Sales Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FOREST GROVE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Old Trapper, the iconic name in beef jerky , is today announced that its Teriyaki flavor is the go-to snack for 2024. With a 15% increase in retail sales over 2023, the savory and slightly sweet Teriyaki flavor has captured the taste buds of consumers nationwide, solidifying its place as a must-have snack in pantries across the country.

As consumer preferences continue to evolve, Old Trapper's Teriyaki flavor stands out in a competitive market by offering a perfectly balanced taste that appeals to both traditional beef jerky enthusiasts and those looking for a flavorful, protein-packed snack alternative. The impressive sales growth is a testament to the brand's commitment to quality and innovation within the snacking category.

“Old Trapper's classic Teriyaki jerky remains a customer favorite and our top-selling product, proving that quality and tradition never go out of style,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer.“At Old Trapper, we prioritize enduring, classic flavors over passing fads, ensuring that every bite offers the authentic taste our customers have cherished for years. The robust sales growth we're seeing reflects our customers' recognition and appreciation of the quality and flavor we deliver in each of our products.”

Old Trapper's Teriyaki Beef Jerky is available nationwide in convenience and grocery retailers.

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 55+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. Old Trapper beef jerky and beef sticks are available in a variety of flavors including Old Fashioned, Peppered, Teriyaki, and Hot & Spicy. For more information, please visit .

