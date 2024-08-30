Apple And Nvidia Are Discussing Possibility Of Becoming Open Air Investors
Date
8/30/2024 3:10:32 PM
American Apple Inc. and Nvidia Corp. They are discussing the
possibility of participating in the new investment round of OpenAI,
the developer of the chatbot ChatGPT based on artificial
intelligence (AI), Azernews reports.
It is unclear how much Apple and Nvidia plan to invest. They had
not invested in OpenAI before.
At the same time, OpenAI's largest investor, Microsoft Corp.,
which owns 49% of the company, will participate in the round. Since
2019, she has invested $13 billion in ChatGPT developer.
The financial Times also, citing sources, previously reported
that the largest investor in the upcoming round will be the venture
capital fund Thrive Capital, which plans to invest $ 1 billion.
OpenAI is expected to raise several billion dollars in total
within the framework of the round, and its total valuation will
exceed $100 billion, the WSJ notes.
In June, Apple announced that it had agreed with OpenAI to use
ChatGPT in its own AI programs. Nvidia, in turn, has worked closely
with OpenAI on research projects using its most advanced chips.
Apple shares rose 0.5% in preliminary trading on Friday, Nvidia
– by 1.7%, Microsoft – by 0.8%.
