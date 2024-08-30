Apple And Nvidia Are Discussing Possibility Of Becoming Open Air Investors

(MENAFN- AzerNews) American Apple and Nvidia Corp. They are discussing the possibility of participating in the new round of OpenAI, the developer of the chatbot ChatGPT based on artificial intelligence (AI), Azernews reports.

It is unclear how much Apple and Nvidia plan to invest. They had not invested in OpenAI before.

At the same time, OpenAI's largest investor, Microsoft Corp., which owns 49% of the company, will participate in the round. Since 2019, she has invested $13 billion in ChatGPT developer.

The Times also, citing sources, previously reported that the largest investor in the upcoming round will be the venture capital fund Thrive Capital, which plans to invest $ 1 billion.

OpenAI is expected to raise several billion dollars in total within the framework of the round, and its total valuation will exceed $100 billion, the WSJ notes.

In June, Apple announced that it had agreed with OpenAI to use ChatGPT in its own AI programs. Nvidia, in turn, has worked closely with OpenAI on research projects using its most advanced chips.

Apple shares rose 0.5% in preliminary trading on Friday, Nvidia – by 1.7%, Microsoft – by 0.8%.