عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Film Starring Angelina Jolie And Halyuk Bilginer Received Applause At Venice Film Festival

Film Starring Angelina Jolie And Halyuk Bilginer Received Applause At Venice Film Festival


8/30/2024 3:10:32 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The film "Maria", in which the famous hollywood actress Angelina Jolie played the main role, and one of the main characters was also played by the famous Turkish actor Haluk Bilginer, was greeted by participants of the Venice Film Festival with a standing ovation for 8 minutes, Azernews reports.

This script tells about the life of Maria Callas, one of the most famous opera singers in the world. Film critics predict that this film starring Angelina Jolie will win an Oscar. The actress said that in order to portray the image of Maria Callas more convincingly, she attended opera lessons for seven months.

Turkish actor Haluk Bilginer, who played Aristotle Onassis, an entrepreneur of Greek origin and one of the richest people in the world, in the film, was not present at the opening of the festival.

MENAFN30082024000195011045ID1108620459


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search