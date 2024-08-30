Film Starring Angelina Jolie And Halyuk Bilginer Received Applause At Venice Film Festival

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The "Maria", in which the famous Angelina Jolie played the main role, and one of the main characters was also played by the famous Turkish Haluk Bilginer, was greeted by participants of the Venice Film Festival with a standing ovation for 8 minutes, Azernews reports.

This script tells about the life of Maria Callas, one of the most famous opera singers in the world. Film critics predict that this film starring Angelina Jolie will win an Oscar. The actress said that in order to portray the image of Maria Callas more convincingly, she attended opera lessons for seven months.

Turkish actor Haluk Bilginer, who played Aristotle Onassis, an entrepreneur of Greek origin and one of the richest people in the world, in the film, was not present at the opening of the festival.