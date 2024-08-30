Film Starring Angelina Jolie And Halyuk Bilginer Received Applause At Venice Film Festival
Date
8/30/2024 3:10:32 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The film "Maria", in which the famous hollywood actress Angelina
Jolie played the main role, and one of the main characters was also
played by the famous Turkish actor Haluk Bilginer, was greeted by
participants of the Venice Film Festival with a standing ovation
for 8 minutes, Azernews reports.
This script tells about the life of Maria Callas, one of the
most famous opera singers in the world. Film critics predict that
this film starring Angelina Jolie will win an Oscar. The actress
said that in order to portray the image of Maria Callas more
convincingly, she attended opera lessons for seven months.
Turkish actor Haluk Bilginer, who played Aristotle Onassis, an
entrepreneur of Greek origin and one of the richest people in the
world, in the film, was not present at the opening of the
festival.
MENAFN30082024000195011045ID1108620459
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.