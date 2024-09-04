Rahul Dravid Set To Become Rajasthan Royals Head Coach: Report

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) Former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid is all set to become Rajasthan Royals (RR) head coach ahead of IPL 2025.

Dravid's tenure as India men's head coach came to an end after the side won 2024 Men's T20 win at Barbados in June this year.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, Dravid recently signed a deal with the 2008 IPL-winning franchise and had initial conversations on player retentions ahead of the upcoming mega auction. Dravid had previously led the franchise in IPL 2012 and 2013 seasons after moving there in 2011.

After his playing days ended, Dravid then served as the side's mentor in 2014 and 2015 IPL seasons, before taking the same role with the Delhi Capitals till he became the National Cricket Academy (NCA) director in 2019.

Dravid also has a good and long understanding with current RR captain, wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, who came through the ranks at the franchise and in the Indian team set-up under him.

The report also said RR are also likely to sign former India cricketer Vikram Rathour as one of the assistant coaches to Dravid. Rathour, who also served as a former India selector, was a part of Dravid's coaching staff at NCA before he became India's batting coach in 2019.

So far, Kumar Sangakkara, the franchise's director of cricket since 2021, had been the de-facto head coach. Despite the potential signing of Dravid, the report claimed Sangakkara will continue with their franchise and look after their teams in other leagues - Paarl Royals in the SA20 and Barbados Royals in the CPL.

RR's next best finish after winning IPL 2008 was a runners-up position in 2022 when they came second best to Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. After finishing at fifth place in IPL 2023 despite a bright start to the season, RR managed to enter the playoffs in IPL 2024, before bowing out of the competition in Qualifier 2.