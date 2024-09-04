Yogi Adityanath's 'Tipu' Dig At Akhilesh, Says It Takes 'Both Courage And Mind To Handle Bulldozers'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday responded to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's "bulldozers will turn towards Gorakhpur after 2027" remark, saying not everyone is fit for "handling the bulldozers" as this requires both mind and courage.

UP CM also hurled 'Tipu' dig at the SP supremo and said, "Tipu is now dreaming of becoming Sultan."

"Not everyone's hands can fit on the bulldozer. Iske liye dil aur dimaag dono chahiye. Bulldozer jaise shamta aur pratigya jismein ho wahi bulldozer chala sakta hai (It takes both courage and mind. One should have both capability and determination like a bulldozer to operate it)."

"Those who have a habit of cowering down before the rioters will fall flat before the bulldozer," he further said, hitting out at SP's alleged appeasement of certain sections.

Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday claimed that the Samajwadi Party (SP) would wipe out BJP in Uttar Pradesh in 2027 and said, "After SP comes to power, all the bulldozers would turn towards Gorakhpur."

SP supremo made these remarks while hailing the Supreme Court's observation on "bulldozer justice" in Uttar Pradesh and other states.

The Apex Court had questioned the legality of demolitions, belonging to the accused's house, carried out by the bulldozers, at the behest of state governments.

CM Adityanath, in further rejoinder to Akhilesh's jibe, said that the double-engine government of Uttar Pradesh is working for the betterment and welfare of people without any discrimination while those, who were in power in the state before 2017, were busy building castles in the air as their dreams and hopes have been dashed.

"They are day-dreaming. There is nothing wrong with dreaming. When they were in power, they played with the future of youth and businessmen," the chief minister said further.

The two leaders are engaged in a war of words. On Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that anarchy and hooliganism are ingrained in the DNA of the SP. Hitting back at the Chief Minister, Akhilesh said: "You should have known full form before making accusation": SP chief Akhilesh Yadav