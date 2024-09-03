MENA Companies Turn To Outsourced Security

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) A new survey by information security and risk management solutions vendor SearchInform shows that organisations in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region are increasingly turning to Managed Security Services (MSS). The survey, conducted among business executives, information and security (IT, IS) professionals, and Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) from both the public and private sectors, found that nearly 70% of organisations are either already using MSS or plan to do so in the near future.

This trend reflects a growing awareness of the need for robust security measures in the region, with 80% of respondents reporting an increase in their information security budgets over the past year.

While many organisations have implemented basic cybersecurity measures such as antivirus software, next-generation firewalls (NGFW), intrusion detection systems (IDS), intrusion prevention systems (IPS), and endpoint protection systems (EPS), there is still a significant gap in the deployment of more advanced systems like data loss prevention (DLP) and security information and event management (SIEM). Only 29% of companies have implemented DLP, and a mere 5% have adopted SIEM systems.

“The increasing reliance on MSS highlights the ongoing shift in how organisations are approaching their cybersecurity needs,” said Lev Matveev, Chairman of the Board of Directors at SearchInform.“Outsourcing provides access to specialised expertise and technology, which is particularly vital in regions facing a shortage of skilled information security professionals.”

The survey also revealed a concerning trend: internal threats are on the rise. Over half of respondents admitted experiencing at least one information security incident caused by insider actions.

“To effectively combat internal threats, increasing the cybersecurity literacy of employees will reduce the risk of undesirable incidents,” Matveev explained.“The second measure is the implementation of protective solutions that help prevent both accidental and deliberate incidents, such as data leaks, corporate fraud cases, theft, kickbacks and bribery, illicit access to confidential data, etc. In this regard, the integration of DLP and DCAP systems is necessary. DCAP-class systems that perform corporate file system analysis, classify data stored in the organisation, handle the task of distributing access rights, prevent the risk of data leakage and misuse at the initial stage. These are important components of the protective system, and the concept of DCAP systems is highly recommended by Gartner experts.”

SearchInform's local subsidiary in the UAE has seen strong interest in MSS from both businesses and governmental organisations. The global MSS market size is expected to grow from USD 30.6bn in 2023 to USD 52.9bn by 2028, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.5%.