Charming HMD Barbie Phone Clamshell Phone Presented
Date
8/30/2024 3:10:32 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
HMD (Human Mobile Devices) Global, which until recently produced
Nokia smartphones, teamed up with toy manufacturer Mattel,
officially unveiled a device called Barbie Phone - a small pink
clamshell phone with a retro design, Azernews
reports.
The device allows users to make calls and send text messages,
but does not give access to social media applications. The company
also stated that the pink-colored Barbie keyboard has hidden
designs in the form of palm trees, hearts and flamingos that glow
in the dark. When turned on, the phone will greet the user with the
voice phrase "Hello, Barbie" and a missed call notification from
Ken. This device comes with interchangeable cases, as well as
Barbie-style accessories.
The launch is timed to coincide with the 65th anniversary of the
Barbie doll this year and is a continuation of the success of last
year's film "Barbie" starring Margot Robbie, which grossed $1.4
billion worldwide.
