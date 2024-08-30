Charming HMD Barbie Phone Clamshell Phone Presented

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

HMD (Human Mobile Devices) Global, which until recently produced Nokia smartphones, teamed up with toy Mattel, officially unveiled a device called Barbie Phone - a small pink clamshell phone with a retro design, Azernews reports.

The device allows users to make calls and send text messages, but does not give access to social applications. The company also stated that the pink-colored Barbie has hidden designs in the form of palm trees, hearts and flamingos that glow in the dark. When turned on, the phone will greet the user with the voice phrase "Hello, Barbie" and a missed call notification from Ken. This device comes with interchangeable cases, as well as Barbie-style accessories.

The launch is timed to coincide with the 65th anniversary of the Barbie doll this year and is a continuation of the success of last year's film "Barbie" starring Margot Robbie, which grossed $1.4 billion worldwide.