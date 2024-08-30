Ukraine, Montenegro Launch Consultations On Drafting Bilateral Security Deal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and Montenegro held a meeting on the conclusion of a bilateral security agreement. The document will contribute to strengthening security in Europe and deepening cooperation between the two nations.

This was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian President's Office , Ukrinform learned.

"We appreciate the steadfast position of Montenegro and the unwavering support for Ukraine since the outset of the Russian invasion. We share common values ​​and count on help from Montenegro on Ukraine's path to membership. Ukraine and Montenegro are also seeking EU membership and are undoubtedly already contributing to the security and prosperity of Europe," said Deputy Head of the President's Office, Ihor Zhovkva.

As noted, Ukraine has been concluding bilateral security agreements to implement the G7 Joint Declaration, adopted in Vilnius on July 12, 2023. Ukraine has already signed 25 agreements with the nations that endorsed it.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on August 22, Ukraine and Ireland held the final round of negotiations on the conclusion of a bilateral agreement on the implementation of the G7 Joint Declaration.