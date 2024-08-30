LAST WEEK, KENSHI YONEZU HOSTED AN EXCLUSIVE POP-UP IN LA TO CELEBRATE THE RELEASE OF HIS NEW ALBUM LOST CORNER

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Kenshi Yonezu brought his creative vision to life with a unique pop-up experience for the release of his sixth studio album LOST CORNER.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kenshi Yonezu brought his creative vision to life with a unique pop-up experience for the release of his sixth studio album LOST CORNER . Visitors were among the first to listen to LOST CORNER and took part in a one-of-a-kind shopping experience that perfectly reflected the album's concept-a unique shopping experience that featured a treasure trove of overstock merchandise, repurposed trash, and a curated selection of dumpster-dived streetwear sourced directly from the alley behind MSCHF 's Brooklyn HQ. All products were sold scrapyard-style by the pound, offering a truly unique and sustainable shopping adventure.
Attendees purchased tokens to sift through the MSCHF trash pile, discovering items such as boots, magazines, socks, and more. The event became a cultural hotspot, attracting super bloggers, LA“it” girls, and boys. Held across from the iconic Château Marmont at the Kiosk-o-thèque on Sunset Boulevard, the event invited fans to immerse themselves in the album's“junk” theme.
Following the event was a 5 day popup that brought fans from across the country. The pop-up served as first, in person glimpse into the creative world of Kenshi Yonezu. This marks the beginning of a number of Kenshi experiences outside of Japan including an in theater concert and 'Junk' Tour beginning 2025. Dates provided below:
FANTASY Concert Film:
September 24: Los Angeles, London, Paris
September 25: Los Angeles, New York, Toronto
September 26: Sydney
September 28: Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile (cities to be announced)
Junk 2025 world tour
March 8, 2025: Shanghai, People's Republic of China
March 9, 2025: Shanghai, People's Republic of China
March 15, 2025: Taipei, TaiwanMarch 16, 2025
March 30, 2025: London, UK
April 1, 2025: Paris, France
April 4, 2025: New York, US
April 6, 2025: Los Angeles, US
