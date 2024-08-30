Then & Now - 16Th Album From Gospel Music Icon Marvin Sapp - Available Today

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Marvin SappDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Then & Now - Marvin Sapp's 16th Album - Available Now!Marvin Sapp's 16th album, Then & Now, is available today at and everywhere that digital music is sold.Physical copies of Then & Now will also be available for purchase in any of the 35 cities of the Reunion Tour , which begins September 6th in Philadelphia.Then & Now is a live recording that takes listeners on a dazzling ride through Sapp's three decades of recording music, and sprinkles in powerful new songs that show Sapp's musical gift is still as strong as ever. Refreshed medleys of iconic hits such as“One Thing,”“Perfect Peace” and“He Has His Hands on You” are enduring crowd pleasers that represent Marvin Sapp“then,” while new songs including“Glory to His Name” co-written by Israel Houghton, and the radio single“He Was There,” bring listeners to Marvin Sapp“now.”Recorded at Kingdom Valley Ministries in Chicago, Then & Now is the second album released on Sapp's independent label, Elev8 Media & Entertainment.“I wanted this record to feel like a Marvin Sapp concert, and we pulled it off,” says Sapp.“The album sounds incredible and I'm proud of this body of work. Then & Now is a musical diary of my career. It is what I like to call 'churchy but funky' and it offers something new for those who have been supporting my ministry throughout the years.”Curtis Lindsey, one of Sapp's long time band members, is the music director for Then & Now: "Marvin Sapp is a legend and this album demonstrates why," says Lindsey. "I was humbled and honored for him to bring me on as music director and we definitely created magic together."Marvin Sapp is known for delivering rich live recording experiences that translate into musical masterpieces. His platinum-selling album Thirsty was recorded live, in addition to Here I Am (2010), You Shall Live (2015), and Chosen Vessel (2020).Then & Now can officially be added to his masterful“live album” discography.Then & Now Track Listing1.Then & Now Part I2.Created3.Then & Now Part II4.Forever5.For His Glory6.He Was There7.Then & Now Part III8.Glory To His Name9.Never Would Have Made It10 Track – Free Fallin' (snippet)

