Biomednewsbreaks - Safety Shot Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOT) Announces Ground-Breaking Finding Confirming Superiority Of Its Patented Formula

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT) , a wellness and dietary supplement company, announced another ground-breaking finding from its revolutionary, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study evaluating Safety Shot, its rapid alcohol reducer. The new finding showed that Safety Shot increased aldehyde dehydrogenase and rapidly reduced, in as fast as 30 minutes, acetaldehyde (the main culprit of painful feelings after a night of heavy drinking). According to the announcement, the remarkable finding proves that Safety Shot reduces toxins associated with the consumption of alcohol long before any discomfort occurs. Safety Shot also significantly decreased blood alcohol content (“BAC”).

“It is well-established by the medical and scientific communities that acetaldehydes, and NOT dehydration, are the cause of the unpleasant after-effects associated with excessive drinking. Once again, Safety Shot shows not only its superiority to any other product on the market across its broad spectrum of benefits, but that it is clinically proven as the world's first in attacking the issues before they become a problem,” said David Sandler, Safety Shot's Chief Operating Officer and Co-Inventor.“Our patented formula and unique process, not only makes you feel better fast, but literally alleviates the painful after-effects commonly seen with excessive alcohol consumption.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Safety Shot Inc.

Safety Shot, a wellness and dietary supplement company, has developed Safety Shot, the first patented wellness beverage on Earth that lowers blood alcohol content by supporting its metabolism, while boosting clarity, energy and overall mood. Safety Shot is available for retail purchase online at and . The company is introducing business-to-business sales of Safety Shot to distributors, retailers, restaurants, and bars throughout 2024. For more information about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SHOT are available in the company's newsroom at

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

...

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN