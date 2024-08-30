Yale Schwarzman Center Announces Bold, Eclectic Mix Of Music, Dance, Immersive Theater In Fall 2024 Season

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Most Events Free and Open to the Public

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating themes of illumination, site-responsive work and artists who collaborate across disciplines, the Yale

Schwarzman Center announces its fall 2024 programming. With most performances free and open to the public, audiences will have an opportunity to experience that stirs new thoughts and feelings that extend well beyond the performance. See

Highlights of the fall 2024 season include:

Trajal Harrell

Harrell returns for a rare U.S. appearance with performances interpreting Keith Jarrett's The Köln Concert , Harrell's Judson Church Is Ringing in Harlem (Made-to-Measure ) / Twenty Looks or Paris Is Burning at the Judson Church, a moderated talk at the Yale University Art Gallery and a public workshop. Harrell's work explores diverse dance forms, including voguing and Japanese butoh. September 21-24

Brooklyn Rider

The ensemble celebrates its 20th anniversary by performing the complete works of Philip Glass for string quartet, blending classical and world music elements.

October 8 & 9

Keegon Schuett,

Yale Drama Series Prize and Artistic Congress

The 2024 Yale Drama Series Prize winner will debut this dry spell, a new play about trans identity and self-definition. The world premiere staged reading is presented during The Artistic Congress in partnership with Long Wharf Theatre. October 25

Jeremy Denk

Presented in partnership with the Yale School of Music, renowned pianist Jeremy Denk will perform a solo recital celebrating Charles Ives's 150th birthday with the Concord Sonata, along with pieces by Scott Joplin and Nina

Simone. October 26

MƆɹNIŊ [Mourning//Morning]

This experimental opera, set in a future Earth devoid of humans, will be the inaugural theatrical event at the newly renovated Yale Peabody Museum.

November 4

Abdullah Ibrahim Trio

Presented in partnership with the Shubert Theatre, South African jazz legend Abdullah Ibrahim will perform his unique blend of jazz and spirituals during his world tour. November 12

The Streetcar Project



Four actors directed by Nick Westrate perform intimate, site-responsive versions of Tennessee Williams's A Streetcar Named Desire with a minimalist approach.

November 13-16

Hub New Music

Celebrating its tenth anniversary, the ensemble will perform contemporary works by composers such as Angélica Negrón and Tyshawn Sorey. December 4 & 5

Soles of Duende

A multicultural, all-female trio based in the rhythms of tap, flamenco & Kathak dance, Soles of Duende will give a performance and public masterclass showcasing their different dance influences. December 14 & 15



A look ahead to the spring 2025 season:

Cécile McLorin Salvant

Singer, composer, storyteller, and visual artist Cécile McLorin Salvant delivers hidden gems that span vaudeville, blues, global folk traditions, theater, jazz, and baroque January 20, 2025

For more details and ticket information, visit

Yale Schwarzman Center.

About Yale Schwarzman Center

Based in New Haven, Connecticut, Yale Schwarzman Center is a commons for university and community life where art, culinary, and wellness experiences converge to build bridges, nurture creativity, and foster kinship and belonging.

